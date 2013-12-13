* Regulator backtracks on temporary write-down bonds
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (IFR) - The Reserve Bank of India is
having second thoughts about allowing banks to issue
subordinated bonds with temporary write-down and write-up
features.
The RBI has told Bank of India not to include a temporary
write-down and write-up feature on a planned issue of additional
Tier 1 capital securities, sources aware of the situation have
told IFR.
The central bank is the only Asian regulator to have
explicitly allowed the reinstatement of capital securities, but
its recent move adds to confusion over its position, potentially
also complicating efforts to bring the first deals to market.
Under Basel III rules, all additional Tier 1 instruments
must absorb losses, either through conversion to equity or
write-downs at the point that a bank becomes non-viable. This is
defined in India as a Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.125% or below.
A reinstatement clause, however, would allow write-downs to
be reversed, ensuring that holders of additional Tier 1
instruments benefit from a bank's recovery in the same way as
common equity holders. The format had been expected to allow
Indian banks to raise capital at a lower cost.
The uncertainty from the regulator comes as at least three
banks, including IDBI Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, have been
discussing the launch of Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1
bonds in the first quarter of 2014.
Bank of India is at a more advanced stage and has already
mandated seven banks. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, RBS and Standard Chartered are
working on the debut Tier 1 issue, expected to raise up to
US$500m.
Sources said that the mandate had been awarded based on an
8.5% yield and the arrangers were also in talks with Bank of
India to backstop the transaction - at a price.
Investors told IFR that 8.5% would be appealing only if any
losses could be clawed back. Without the capital reinstatement
clause, investors are looking at a price of around 11% -
equivalent to 18%-19%, if swapped back into rupees.
Analysts put the cost of raising equity for Indian banks at
around 13%-14%, meaning BoI will be facing a high price to avoid
diluting its shareholders.
High-yielding additional Tier 1 notes, however, could still
be an attractive alternative to common equity because Bank of
India's stock price has yet to recover fully from the summer
selloff. The August 2013 bottom of Rs126.50 was the lowest since
August 2006.
Bank of India may not be keen to raise fresh equity, while
its stock is at only around 0.5x book value. Indian public
sector banks generally preferred to raise equity if that ratio
was over 1, said Hatim Broachwala, banking analyst at Karvy
Stock Broking Research.
Indian banks need to raise around Rs1.9trn of additional
Tier 1 securities by March 2018, according to the RBI's initial
estimates, suggesting that the first mover may have an advantage
before other banks rush in to crowd the market with similar
deals.
Bank of India, rated Baa3/BBB-, is the third largest Indian
bank with assets of Rs4.85trn as of June 30 2013.
