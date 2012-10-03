MILAN Oct 3 Italy's No.3 lender Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena confirmed it had failed to meet a
European Banking Authority request to plug a capital shortfall
by the end of June.
In a statement on Wednesday, Monte Paschi said it had a
capital shortfall of 1.728 billion euros ($2.23 billion) at the
end of June, a situation that had prompted it to ask for state
support.
However, the planned sale of unit Biver Banca and capital
gains on bond buybacks should reduce the capital gap to 1.441
billion euros, Monte Paschi added. This will be plugged through
a capital injection by the state in the form of special bonds.
Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, UBI Banca
and Banco Popolare, four other Italian banks
that also had to comply with EBA demands, all said their Core
Tier 1 ratios had reached or surpassed the minimum 9 percent
level by the end of June.
($1 = 0.7751 euros)
