LONDON Dec 4 Banks should not use a delay in
the introduction of new global capital rules in the United
States as an excuse for postponing their adoption in Europe, the
head of Britain's financial watchdog said.
The European Union was expected to follow the United States
in delaying Basel III global capital rules set to be implemented
on a phased basis from January.
European banks have been lobbying for this delay, which was
expected to be at least six months. They fear ending up being at
a competitive disadvantage to U.S. rivals if the rules were not
introduced at the same time.
Financial Services Authority chairman Adair Turner, speaking
at a conference on Tuesday, said big U.S. banks would still be
"overtly and explicitly" required to meet standards beyond the
Basel III targets under their 2013 stress tests.
"It is very important to make that point and to not allow
the continuation of the game where people refer to something
that has happened on the other side of the Atlantic and suggest
that we can weaken as well," he said.
Turner is a member of the global Financial Stability Board
which oversaw the drafting of Basel III, rules that will triple
the amount of capital banks hold compared with the run-up to the
2007-09 crisis that saw taxpayers having to rescue many lenders.
The "disappointing" U.S. decision not to meet the 2013 start
date for Basel III was discussed at an FSB meeting he attended
in New York last week, Turner said.
There was a danger regulators could become overcautious as a
result of the "huge mistakes" made before the crisis, he said.
"We do have to make sure that we develop a supervisory
approach that is robust where it needs to be but that is not
always hyper cautious just for its own sake."
The FSA is being scrapped in April and replaced with a new
supervisory regime.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)