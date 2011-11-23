NEW YORK Nov 23 The cost to insure U.S. bank debt with credit default swaps jumped on Wednesday after a weak German bond sale added to fears that contagion from Europe's debt crisis could spread globally.

Bank of America's (BAC.N) CDS costs saw the largest move, jumping 34 basis points to 471 basis points, or $471,000 per year to insure $10 million in debt, according to data by Markit.

This level was above its previous record close of 456 basis points on Oct. 4, though the swaps had traded as high as 490 basis points on an intraday basis that day.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) CDS costs also both increased 23 basis points to 524 basis points, and 421 basis points, respectively.

Citigroup's (C.N) debt insurance costs rose 15 basis points to 314 basis points, and JPMorgan's (JPM.N) CDS costs increased 6 basis points to 177 basis points, Markit data show. These levels are all the highest since early October. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)