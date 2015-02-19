LONDON Feb 19 OakNorth Bank, a new British banking venture, plans to open for business this summer, offering finance to small businesses and savings products to retail customers, it said on Thursday.

OakNorth will join a number of new entrants to the industry, looking to challenge the dominance of Britain's "Big Four" lenders, Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group , Barclays and HSBC.

OakNorth has been founded by Rishi Khosla and Joel Perlman, who set up financial research firm Copal Amba before selling it to Moody's. It plans to lend over 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) to businesses over the next few years and will differentiate from rivals by offering loans secured against assets not limited to property.

"When smaller growth companies have tried to access loans, they have often been refused, required security against property or been served at a glacial pace," said Khosla, who will be the bank's chief executive.

OakNorth will offer loans through relationship managers at regional offices, initially in London and Manchester.

British lawmakers and regulators are keen to stimulate competition and new rules have been introduced easing the capital requirements for start-up banks and speeding up the process of obtaining a banking licence.

Other recently launched British "challenger banks" include Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L) and OneSavings Bank. ($1 = 0.6483 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)