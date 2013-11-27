Nov 27 Swiss bank UBS AG is the latest multinational bank to curb the use of electronic chat rooms at its workplace, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that JPMorgan Chase , Credit Suisse Group and Citigroup Inc, among others, were reviewing chat room use over concerns that regulators view some of the forums as potential venues for collusion and market manipulation.

The memo states UBS prohibits the use of social chat rooms. The memo also states that all chat facilities must have an assigned managing director-level UBS 'owner', who is permanently on the chat moderating and is responsible for the membership, content and behaviour in the room.

A London-based spokesman for the bank confirmed the memo's content.