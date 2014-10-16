By Laura Noonan and Eva Taylor
| LONDON/FRANKFURT
LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 16 The European Central
Bank's unprecedented health check of the euro zone's banks will
not solve the sector's problems and could threaten the ECB's
credibility, a German professor has told the EU.
The ECB is checking whether the 130 largest euro zone banks
have valued loans correctly and set aside sufficient capital to
ride out future financial shocks so the lenders will have a
clean bill of health when it becomes their supervisor on Nov. 4.
The lengthy review comes to an end with the results' release
on Oct. 26, a date keenly awaited by investors and market
participants seeking a clearer view of the sector's health.
But Sascha Steffen, Professor at Berlin's European School of
Management and Technology (ESMT), told MEPs that time
constraints forced the ECB into a flawed assessment that will
not do enough to free up banks to lend again, a crucial aim of
policymakers frustrated with the euro zone's failure to generate
economic growth.
"The tests are weaker than they should be, that's why we
probably don't see the clean-up of the balance sheet that we
would like to see," Steffen, told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
In his paper, he warned that a failure to identify and deal
with problem assets, coupled with other flaws in the tests,
could put the ECB's reputation "in danger" and leave the
financial system vulnerable.
He said he presented the paper to members of the European
parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee, which will
meet with Daniel Nouy, the head of the ECB's Single Supervisory
Mechanism (SSM), on Nov. 3.
The ECB declined to comment.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the comprehensive
assessment -- as the bank health checks are also known -- would
put banks in a better position to lend, adding that he expects
bank lending to pick up soon in 2015.
In his paper, Steffen, who has published several previous
pieces of research on the ECB exercise, said the ECB's
assessment does not take into account systemic risk, and claims
that lack of clarity about how states will fund future bank
bailouts "may have induced the ECB to water down the stress test
scenarios".
The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) designed the adverse
scenario for the European-wide stress test that checks how banks
hold up under shocks such as a fall in house prices or rising
funding costs.
"It (the paper) shouldn't be read like a tirade against the
ECB: the stress test is an absolute improvement over what
happened last time, definitely. (But) comparing this also to
what happened in the United States, there is still much more
room for improvement," Steffen said.
He added that while the U.S. tests did not specifically
model systemic shocks, banks had to answer questions like how
well prepared they are to deal with something like the collapse
of a major bank.
"The various things which I listed in the report which are
missing and which could be done better, these are things which
need to be addressed and will be addressed over time," he said.
"To get this thing done in that amount of time, and to get the
banking union and the SSM started, this is all they could do."
(Writing by Eva Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)