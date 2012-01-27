(Deletes paragraph 15. Duke's partnerships with Chinese firms
* Chinese banks increasing overseas lending
* Loans usually tied to Chinese procurement orders
* Foreign loans not always popular at home where credit
tight
HONG KONG, Jan 19 China is filling a
lending vacuum in Asia as European banks limp home to preserve
capital, and is making sure loans have spin-off benefits for
Chinese manufacturers and exporters, even at the expense of the
rates they offer.
Cash-strapped businesses looking to Chinese banks for loans
would do well to have something to offer China in return - for
big loans come with strings attached.
Lending to foreign firms in need not only boosts Chinese
banks' loan portfolios, but helps develop export markets for
Chinese goods.
"If it helps China, the banks will lend," said Vidhan Goyal,
a professor of finance at the Hong Kong University of Science
and Technology.
"To be able to lend, you need a lot of information about the
potential borrower. This allows Chinese banks to assess whether
or not it's a worthy client that will meet China's needs."
A case in point: Indian billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance
Communications this week agreed a $1.18 billion
Chinese loan to repay convertible bonds due for redemption in
March.
The syndicated loan - from Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, China Development Bank Corp, Export Import
Bank of China and others - was approved on the understanding
Reliance would buy Chinese telecoms equipment from Huawei
Technologies and ZTE Corp, two banking sources with
direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The sources said no concrete procurement agreements had been
drafted, and one said this was not a mandatory requirement for a
loan. The source declined to say more, or be identified, as the
issue is "highly sensitive". The other source, however, said
Chinese banks would only lend to Indian companies if this was
tied to future procurement orders.
For the borrower, there is the prospect of getting a
reasonably priced loan - in India, especially, the cost of
borrowing has risen sharply - and China's banks appear resigned
to sacrificing some return for the greater good of China Inc.
"We have always enjoyed business with Indian borrowers. The
cost of funds is higher in India, so Chinese banks have an
advantage," said a Chinese banker with direct knowledge of the
Reliance loan who did not want to be named as he is not
authorised to talk to the media.
Anil Ambani, the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's
richest man, last year arranged a $3 billion Chinese loan for
his mobile firm and another Reliance Group unit, sealing the
deal by agreeing to spend some of the funding on Chinese telecom
and power equipment.
China is by no means the first to marry commerce and
diplomacy, and Beijing, through the policy-driven China
Development Bank, was keen at the time to avoid a repeat of 2010
when Chinese telecoms gear was banned by India over fears of
espionage, damaging earnings at both Huawei and rival ZTE
.
A previous Reliance Power order for $10 billion worth of
Shanghai Electric power equipment was financed by Chinese banks.
In November, Bank of China , ICBC, and
China Merchants Bank were part of a 30-bank
syndicate to lend $6 billion to Duke Energy, which is
buying Progress Energy to become the largest U.S.
electric utility.
"I don't think they're being altruistic by trying to save
the region," said a Hong Kong-based senior loans banker who
works with international policy and commercial banks in
syndicating loans.
"The banks have plenty of money, unlike most these days ...
and are, as usual, very focused on whether their clients are
buying Chinese equipment.
"They seem to be able to do large amounts if there are large
amounts of Chinese equipment. They're looking at it purely for
the Chinese angle," said the banker, who did not want to be
named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
EUROPEAN VACUUM
Chinese banks started building out their U.S. and European
loan presence in 2008 after the collapse of Lehman Brothers,
with China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank and
ICBC setting up New York branches that year.
Bank of China leads the foreign exchange business and
consistently ranks among the top-5 in loan league tables,
extending more than $13 billion in lending in Asia Pacific
ex-Japan each year since 2008. Its syndicated lending in Asia
has risen around 42 percent since then, but lending outside
Greater China, including Hong Kong and Macau, has grown by only
around 8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"Chinese banks have been increasing their appetite for
overseas lending, and ICBC has previously said it hopes to
expand its share of overseas earnings," said Grace Wu, head of
Hong Kong and China bank research at Daiwa Capital Markets.
"It's fair to say the bank may be more willing to lend if
the borrower has an existing relationship with one of its
mainland (Chinese) clients."
But the Chinese banks are reluctant lenders of last resort.
They are unlikely to get carried away as they are only too
aware of the experience of Japanese and euro zone banks before
them, who ultimately had to pull out of loan syndicates when
markets soured at home.
Tight monetary control and some discontent among small- and
medium-sized enterprises starved of credit also makes such
high-profile overseas lending by China's banks unpopular at
home, loan bankers said.
Japan's Finance Vice-Minister Takehiko Nakao said this week
that his country's banks were willing to lend, but prudence was
paramount given their experience in the late-1980s, when asset
prices suddenly slumped in Japan.
Credit Agricole, which had been ramping up its
Asia operations until mid-last year, has a so-called 'axe sheet'
with more than $1 billion of its loans in the region up for
sale. BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
are also selling loans in Asia.
Ultimately, for Chinese commercial banks, deals hang on the
ties that bind.
"For the commercial banks ... (their thinking is) if there's
a Chinese company there we probably have a relationship with
them, and we could look at it. If there's not a Chinese company
involved, we're not interested," said the senior loans banker.
International commercial banks have tended to be more
flexible, looking to get involved if the business is strategic
or if a company has potential or is a firm the bank would like
to develop a relationship with.
"Before the recent crisis, French banks would look at a deal
with no French flavor to it just because they strategically
wanted to do this type of deal in that country, and they saw the
client as a good client they would like to do more with," the
loans banker said.
"Chinese banks tend to say: who is the Chinese client?"
