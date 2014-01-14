WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Tuesday took a first formal step toward limiting the role of
Wall Street banks in physical commodities markets, asking for
public input on whether such activity endangers financial
markets and whether additional capital requirements are
necessary.
The Fed board voted 6-0 to seek comment through an "advance
notice of proposed rulemaking".
"The Board is considering whether additional restrictions
would help ensure that physical commodities activities
authorized for financial holding companies are conducted in a
safe and sound manner and do not pose a threat of financial
stability," the Fed said in a release.
The Fed said it is asking for comment about the financial
risks that physical commodity activities could pose, the
potential conflicts of interest for banks, and the risks and
benefits of additional capital requirements or other
restrictions.
The Fed is seeking comments through March 15.