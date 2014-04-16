WASHINGTON, April 16 Two U.S. senators on
Wednesday pushed the Federal Reserve to write tough new rules to
limit Wall Street's role in commodity markets, stepping up
pressure for a clampdown on some of the country's largest banks.
"Banks should be prohibited from owning physical assets like
warehouses, pipelines, and tankers," Sherrod Brown, an Ohio
Democrat, and Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts,
said in a letter to the U.S. central bank.
The two have led a campaign against the role of large banks
such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
Chase & Co in physical commodity markets after
complaints from companies about inflated prices.
The Fed has said it is reconsidering a previous policy that
allowed banks to build up substantial activities in physical
commodity markets, and has asked for comments from the public on
a long list of questions.
(For a link to the letter, click on: link.reuters.com/hux58v)
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Tom Brown)