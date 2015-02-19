LONDON Feb 19 Commodities revenue at the top 10
investment banks climbed by 9 percent last year, reversing three
years of declines, due to increased activity in energy markets
as oil went into freefall, a consultancy said on Thursday.
Revenue earned by leading banks from commodity trading,
selling derivatives to investors and other activities in the
sector rose to $4.9 billion from $4.5 billion in 2013,
London-based financial industry analytics firm Coalition said.
"Despite significant business downsizing, revenues rose due
to increased activity in the energy markets. Meanwhile, metals
continued to be impacted by regulatory pressures and weak
underlying demand," Coalition said.
Higher volatility in financial markets typically opens up
more trading opportunities. Brent oil prices tumbled
nearly 50 percent last year due to a global glut of crude oil
and as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
failed to cut output.
In 2013, commodity revenues dropped 18 percent in the third
year of declines due to weak investor interest and low
volatility.
Despite the recovery in top banks' commodities revenue last
year, it was still just over a third of the $14.1 billion they
racked up in 2008 at the height of the commodities boom.
Many investors have shunned commodities in recent years due
to lacklustre performance and as the sector was buffeted by
economic events, moving in step with other assets.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
shed 18 percent last year.
Banks continued an exodus from commodities trading in 2014
due partly to tougher regulation and higher capital requirements
after the global financial crisis.
Credit Suisse said in July it was winding down
commodities trading, joining the likes of Deutsche Bank
, JPMorgan and Barclays in either
exiting or significantly downsizing their activities in
commodities.
Coalition tracks the following banks: Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Vincent Baby)