LONDON Nov 14 Active trading on oil markets was
a bright spot in otherwise lacklustre commodities revenue growth
at the top investment banks in the nine months to October, a
consultancy said.
Revenue from commodities for the leading 10 banks rose 8
percent to $4.3 billion, sharply down from the 21 percent gain
in the first half, London-based financial industry analytics
firm Coalition said in a report on Friday.
Coalition, which did not break out third quarter revenue,
said turnover was affected by the continued withdrawal of some
banks from the commodities sector, while the metals business
continued to be hit by regulatory pressures and a slowdown in
top consumer China.
"Energy's performance was more favourable, due to increased
volatility in oil prices," the consultancy said.
Higher volatility in financial markets typically opens up
more trading opportunities. Brent crude oil has tumbled
nearly 30 percent this year to a four-year low below $80 a
barrel, weighed down by excess supplies and lacklustre demand.
Banks' commodities revenue has been steadily declining in
recent years as some institutions have slashed exposure and
others have shut commodities units.
Credit Suisse said in July it was winding down
commodities trading, joining the likes of Deutsche Bank
, JPMorgan and Barclays in either
exiting or significantly downsizing their activities in
commodities.
The top banks' commodities revenue came in at $4.5 billion
last year, less than a third of the $14.1 billion they racked up
in 2008 at the height of the commodities boom.
Coalition tracks the following banks: Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Michael Urquhart)