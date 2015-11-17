LONDON Nov 17 Commodities-related revenues at
the top 10 investment banks dropped by 17 percent in the first
nine months of the year after sluggish turnover from metals and
investor products, a consultancy said on Tuesday.
The slide was also due to a retreat in business in the power
and gas markets after last year's surge, financial industry
analytics firm Coalition said in a report.
Revenue earned by leading banks from commodity trading,
selling derivatives to investors and other activities in the
sector fell to $3.7 billion from $4.5 billion in the same period
of 2014, it said.
"Improvements in oil were offset by a lacklustre performance
in metals and investor products, and normalisation of U.S. power
and gas markets in 1H," Coalition said.
Last year a cold winter in North America created volatility
and boosted activity in power and gas, while this year trading
has increased in the oil sector due to a sharp fall and then
partial recovery in prices.
Higher volatility in financial markets typically opens up
trading opportunities.
The banks' commodities revenue in the whole of 2014 was up 9
percent at $4.9 billion, reversing three years of declines, due
to increased activity in energy markets as oil prices went into
free fall. Yet revenue last year was still only just over a
third of the $14.1 billion banks racked up in 2008 at the height
of the commodities boom.
Many investors have shunned commodities in recent years due
to lacklustre performance and as the sector was buffeted by
economic events, moving in step with other assets.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
was down 18 percent last year and is down a further 20
percent in 2015.
Banks continued an exodus from commodities trading in 2014
due partly to tougher regulation and higher capital requirements
after the global financial crisis.
Coalition tracks the following banks: Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan
Stanley and UBS.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Greg Mahlich)