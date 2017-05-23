LONDON May 24 Commodities-related revenue at
the 12 biggest investment banks fell 29 percent year-on-year in
the first quarter of 2017 to its lowest in more than a decade,
mainly due to weakness in the energy sector, a consultancy said
on Wednesday.
Revenue from commodity trading, selling derivatives to
investors and other activities in the sector fell to $800,000
million in the first three months of the year, financial
industry analytics firm Coalition said in a report.
"The continued decline in revenues resulted in the lowest
levels since 2006, predominantly due to poor performances in
energy," it said.
Coalition has been analysing bank data since 2006.
Banks' commodity revenue has been on a steady downward path
in recent years as they have exited or downsized their commodity
business due to heightened government regulation and poor
performance from the sector.
In the fourth quarter, commodity revenue jumped 20-25
percent, largely due to an improvement in U.S. power and gas
activity. But it declined 7 percent for the whole of 2016 due to
weakness in the oil sector.
Coalition tracks Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley,
Societe Generale and UBS.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)