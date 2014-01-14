NEW YORK Jan 14 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday
laid out the breadth of its review of physical commodity trading
on Wall Street, showing that no aspect of the business was
beyond its scrutiny.
Over the years, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley,
JPMorgan Chase and other banks have used a range of
legal means to keep multibillion-dollar commodity franchises.
These include a longstanding rule allowing banks to invest in
commercial enterprises and an exemption that former investment
banks carved out of legislation 15 years ago.
In a notice seeking feedback on possible new curbs, the Fed
raised questions about those legal authorities. It posed two
dozen questions and is accepting public comments until March 15.
The segments below describe the means by which banks have
been allowed to participate and invest in physical commodity
markets, and a selection of Fed comments on each:
For the full notice click: link.reuters.com/dym95v
For a story on the Fed's notice see:
PERMISSION TO TRADE - GRANTED
The most basic question is whether banks should be allowed
to trade in physical commodity markets -- taking title to a
cargo of crude oil or a container of coffee beans, even if they
do not own the oil tanker or warehouse that stores it.
In 2003, the Fed issued an order allowing commercial banks
to participate more deeply in the physical marketplace, trading
physical markets alongside derivatives. Historically, investment
banks had no material restrictions on what they could trade.
Citigroup Inc, when it bought Travelers Group in 1998,
sought Fed permission to trade in oil markets to retain a small
but lucrative Westport, Connecticut-based trading firm called
Phibro with a century-old history and a focus on trading
physical crude oil benchmarks worldwide.
Citigroup argued that it was inhibited from trading
effectively in derivative markets because counterparties knew
they would not be able to take physical delivery. To play fair,
it needed to be able to hold the underlying commodities.
THEN: The Fed agreed with Citi, saying that trading in real
commodities would allow the banks to "transact more efficiently
with customers". It said the trading must be "complimentary" to
their main activities, contribute to the public good and should
not pose a "substantial risk" to the bank.
It said banks must take precautions by frequently inspecting
stockpiles, place age limits on the tankers they use and carry
substantial pollution insurance, among other things.
And it explicitly barred them from owning or investing
directly into infrastructure assets such as warehouses.
NOW: The Fed appears to be raising doubts about whether
owning physical commodities that may be stored or transported by
another company offers adequate protection in the event of a
major catastrophe such as the Deepwater Horizon Gulf disaster.
"[Despite the restrictions on owning or processing
commodities] liability may attach to FHCs (Financial Holding
Companies) that own physical commodities involved in
catastrophic events even if the FHCs hire third parties to store
and transport the commodities. For example, FHCs engaging in
Complementary Commodities Activities may lease and monitor
facilities and vessels that hold and transport FHCs' oil.
...Moreover, parties not liable as owners or operators under
relevant federal law may be held liable under common law,
including liability arising from the actions of the third
parties hired to store and transport commodities."
The Fed also pointed to banks' moves to sell off physical
trading operations to question the fundamental notion that
physical trading was a necessary adjunct to derivatives.
JPMorgan is in the final stages of selling its entire physical
desk, while Morgan Stanley has sold its global physical oil
trading operation to Russia's Rosneft.
"Although market developments such as these may be caused by
a variety of factors, the developments may indicate that
Complementary Commodities Activities are not necessary to ensure
competitive equity between FHCs and competitors conducting
commodities derivatives or other financial activities. Moreover,
these developments...may suggest that the relationship between
commodities derivatives and physical commodities markets ... may
not be as close as previously claimed or expected."
"Because complementary activities should be 'meaningfully
connected' to a financial activity such that it 'complements'
the financial activity, the Board is reexamining whether each
Complementary Commodities Activity can continue to fulfill this
statutory requirement."
THE MERCHANT BANKING RULE
THEN: The Gramm-Leach-Bliley banking act of 1999 that swept
aside the rules of the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 also gave
financial holding companies far more leeway to invest in
non-financial corporate enterprises, so long as those
investments meet certain criteria to qualify for "merchant
banking" status, an issue that has played a key part for JP
Morgan and possibly Goldman Sachs.
These investments come with limitations: they must not
exceed a certain percentage of the banks' capital base, and are
generally limited to 10 years, although the bank may ask for Fed
approval to extend that deadline. The rules also prohibit the
bank from participating in the day-to-day operations.
Those restrictions were meant to help shield a bank from the
potential liability of a subsidiary firm, a legal provision
known as "piercing the corporate veil" that generally prevents
transferring liabilities to the shareholders or parent.
NOW: In a section entitled "Tail-Risks of Merchant Banking
Investments", the Fed questions the degree of that veil, saying
that parent companies may be found legally liable for subsidiary
operations in "a variety of circumstances."
"For example, courts may pierce the corporate veil when the
subsidiary corporation is not treated as an independent
entity... Courts also have pierced the corporate veil where the
parent dominated the finances, policies, and practices of the
subsidiary so that the company is used as a mere agency or
instrumentality of the parent. Veil piercing also has been used
to prevent fraud or other inequitable results."
It said the board was considering a number of measures that
could include: (i) more restrictive merchant banking investment
holding periods; (ii) additional restrictions on the routine
management of merchant banking investments; (iii) additional
capital requirements on some or all merchant banking
investments; and (iv) enhanced reporting to the Federal Reserve
or public disclosures regarding merchant banking investments.
Separately from the merchant provision, the Fed also
questioned whether the existing corporate structure - in which
banks' commodity trading is generally carried out by a
subsidiary firm - protected it from liability.
THE 'GRANDFATHERED' EXEMPTION
Of the Wall Street banks, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
are special cases since they converted to Bank Holding Company
status only in 2008. As BHCs, they gained access to the Fed's
discount lending window, but also gave up the freedom and
flexibility afforded them as unregulated investment banks -
which included largely unfettered commodity trading activity.
THEN: With remarkable prescience, the banks had planned for
such a day about a decade earlier in the 1999 act that allowed
any bank converting to holding company status to "continue to
engage in, or directly or indirectly own or control shares of a
company engaged in, activities related to the trading, sale, or
investment in commodities and underlying physical properties
that were not permissible for bank holding companies to conduct
in the United States as of September 30, 1997."
In other words, if you traded and invested in commodities
before 1997, you should still be allowed to do so if the bank
was engaged in "any of such activities" before then and so long
as it does not exceed 5 percent of the bank's total assets.
NOW: The Fed has made no public interpretation of this
clause, and offered scant insight in Tuesday's notice, making
clear that it has limited latitude to intervene in the legal
statute: "In contrast to complementary authority, this authority
is automatic; no approval by or notice to the Board is required
for a company to rely on this authority."
The Board said it was seeking comment on whether additional
requirements could help ensure that certain activities under the
BHC Act "do not pose undue risks to the safety and soundness of
the BHC or its subsidiary depository institutions, or to
financial stability."
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Grant McCool)