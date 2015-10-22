* CMA had power to recommend bank break-ups
LONDON, Oct 22 Britain's banks will not be
broken up or forced to ditch free banking services to improve
competition in the industry, alleviating the fears of the
country's dominant lenders.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) instead
recommended measures to make it easier for Britons to compare
the full costs of accounts, telling banks on Thursday to provide
clearer information.
"Today's findings will probably be seen positively by the
larger banks as the CMA have not found evidence of excessive
profits, have steered clear of proposing an end to free banking
and have not suggested further divestments," said Simon Hunt,
PwC's UK banking and capital markets leader.
Regulators and lawmakers are keen to break the dominance of
Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Barclays and HSBC, which together control more
than three quarters of current accounts and provide nine out of
10 business loans.
The competition watchdog launched a review of the market for
personal current accounts and small business banking services in
November last year.
In its preliminary recommendations, the CMA decided against
forcing banks to charge fees for customers who are in credit,
saying it found no convincing evidence that free accounts
distorted competition.
So-called free banking has been criticised by consumer
groups and lawmakers, who point out that banks make money
because interest rates on personal current accounts are often
lower than the Bank of England's benchmark rate. Customers are
also charged for going overdrawn without permission.
"Free in-credit banking is a con trick and it is
disappointing that the CMA have decided that it should be
allowed to continue," said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of
parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
"It seems reasonable that millions of customers should be
allowed to know how much they are being charged for having a
bank account."
Tyrie said the committee, which scrutinises Britain's
finance ministry and financial regulator, said it would take
evidence from the CMA on Nov. 4 and would also examine the CMA's
arguments for not breaking up big banks.
The watchdog said it identified a number of competition
concerns. It pointed to low levels of switching by customers and
said that new products and new banks did not attract customers
quickly enough.
The CMA recommended that banks prompt customers to review
services they receive, make it easier to compare products,
create a new price comparison website for small businesses,
raise awareness of how to switch accounts and share information
more effectively to help small firms to shop around.
The CMA will now consult with banks and other parties about
the proposals before publishing final recommendations in April.
Richard Lloyds, executive director of consumer group Which?
said the proposals didn't go far enough.
"The regulator now has six months to find more radical ways
to promote switching, improve information for consumers and
punish those banks who fail to treat consumers fairly," he said.
Paul Pester, chief executive of challenger bank TSB, said
the recommendations were a "solid first step" but warned there
was a "long way to go to bring real competition to UK banking".
Pester said last week that British banks make between 7
billion and 8 billion pounds a year from personal current
accounts.
