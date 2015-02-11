* Competition watchdog could order bank break-ups
* Watchdog could order clearer pricing, comparisons
* TSB CEO says consolidation could boost competition
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Feb 11 Moves to improve competition
within Britain's banking industry have not yet had the desired
effect, the head of the competition watchdog said, raising the
prospect that the country's biggest banks could be broken up.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating
the market for personal current accounts and small business
banking services and will decide what measures must be taken by
May 2016.
Its Chief Executive Alex Chisholm said in a submission to
New City Agenda, an independent political think tank, that the
CMA could order banks to sell assets or tell them to provide
clearer pricing and comparisons between different products.
Unlike previous investigations into the industry, the CMA
has the power to order banks to take actions rather than just
make recommendations, Chisholm said, and those actions may also
require changes to current laws and regulations.
Chisholm said moves to stimulate competition, including
ensuring customers can switch banks in seven working days, had
not had the desired effect.
"They don't seem to us yet to have had the transformative
effect hoped for, and the long-standing concerns about
competition in retail banking largely remain," he said.
Britain's biggest four banks -- Lloyds, Royal Bank of
Scotland (RBS), Barclays and HSBC --
control more than three quarters of current accounts and provide
nine out of 10 business loans.
Paul Pester, chief executive of new bank TSB, said
on Wednesday that medium-sized banks could merge to give them
the scale to compete with bigger rivals.
"It's a possibility," he told Reuters at an event in
parliament organised by think tank New City Agenda. "Scale is
important. Giving some of these mid-tier banks enough teeth to
really compete is going to be important."
Some lawmakers blame a lack of choice for scandals that have
engulfed the industry in recent years including the mis-selling
of loan insurance and complex hedging products and shoddy
treatment of small businesses in financial difficulty.
State-backed RBS and Lloyds could come under particular
scrutiny in the investigation. Lloyds is Britain's biggest
provider of personal current accounts, while RBS provides
services to more UK small businesses than any rivals.
In a further submission to the think tank, Tesco Bank's
Chief Executive Benny Higgins criticised the way some
of Britain's biggest banks treated customers.
"Many of the banks get away with offering their customers a
very poor deal -- generating billions of pounds in revenue for
themselves as a result," he said.
(Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)