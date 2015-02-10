* Lloyds CEO says should be easier for firms to switch banks
* Lloyds to contribute 5 mln stg to industry fund
LONDON Feb 10 The head of Lloyds Banking Group
has called for greater competition in providing banking
services to small firms, including making it easier to switch
accounts.
Britain's competition watchdog is investigating services
provided by banks to small businesses as part of a wider
investigation into an industry dominated by four big players.
Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio proposed
measures including making it easier to switch between lenders by
improving price comparison websites and using technology to
offer more effective services for small businesses.
"We need to take further steps to enhance the banking system
so that it properly serves the economy, and not the other way
around," Horta-Osorio said in a speech at the British Chambers
of Commerce's annual conference on Tuesday.
"Competition in banking is crucial to ensure Britain's
businesses and consumers have proper access and choice regarding
the financial services they want, and need," he added.
Britain's biggest four banks -- Lloyds, Royal Bank of
Scotland, Barclays and HSBC -- control
over three quarters of current accounts and provide nine out of
10 business loans.
Some lawmakers blame a lack of choice for scandals that have
beset the industry in recent years including shoddy treatment of
small businesses in financial difficulty and the mis-selling of
loan insurance and complex hedging products.
"There is more that we can do as an industry, working with
the regulators to improve the ease of switching and product
comparability," Horta-Osorio said, adding that Lloyds would
contribute 5 million pounds ($7.6 million) to an industry fund
working on the issue.
The investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority
could recommend Britain's biggest banks be broken up if the
market is found to be anti-competitive.
Lloyds is Britain's biggest provider of personal current
accounts and second biggest provider of banking services to
small businesses.
($1 = 0.6575 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)