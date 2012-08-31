LONDON Aug 31 Complaints by customers of
Barclays Plc have soared due to a near four-fold
increase related to the mis-selling of insurance products, the
British bank said on Friday, a pattern likely to be repeated by
rivals when they report their data.
Barclays said on Friday that complaints in the six months to
the end of June hit 442,000, up 76 percent from the first half
of 2011, as the number of complaints about payment protection
insurance (PPI) jumped to 280,000.
PPI is at the centre of a mis-selling scandal affecting
millions of customers that banks are now having to pay
compensation to. Policies were typically taken out alongside a
personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell
ill or lost jobs, but they were often sold to people who would
never have been able to claim.
A surge in complaints handled by claims management companies
about credit card fees also increased Barclays' number.
Jumps in PPI and claims management complaints are likely to
be shown by all UK banks. Barclays was the first big bank to
release data, and all have to do so on Friday.
Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins, who was promoted
from retail banking boss on Thursday and has said cutting
complaints is a priority, said the rise was disappointing but
would be "a small blip" on an improving trend.
Britain's banks had paid out 5.4 billion pounds for
mis-selling PPI up to the end of June, and the final bill could
double that.
They paid out 730 million pounds for PPI in May, the highest
monthly tally, and 615 million in June, the last month that data
are provided. Banks have paid 3.3 billion pounds so far this
year, compared with 2.1 billion for all of last year.
Barclays has set aside 1.3 billion for PPI mis-selling.
Rival Lloyds Banking Group has set aside 4.3 billion
pounds, far more than other banks.
Stripping out PPI, Barclays said its complaints were down 9
percent from a year ago, but up 2 percent from the previous six
months.