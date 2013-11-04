* HSBC sets aside $149 mln to review investment advice
* Follows regulator's check on advice at major lenders
LONDON Nov 4 HSBC has set aside $149
million to review how it advised about 200,000 UK customers on
investing a lump sum of money, the first British bank to do so
and signalling another potential costly mishap for lenders.
HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Monday about
$120 million of the money set aside will pay for the cost of its
review, indicating only a fifth of the provision had been
earmarked for customer compensation.
It follows a "mystery shop" or undercover review by
Britain's financial regulator to check on investment advice at
six major lenders released in February. That found unsuitable
advice had been given 11 percent of the time and firms did not
gather enough information in a further 15 percent of cases.
One of the companies was put under investigation for
possible investment advice failures, which could result in a
fine. That firm was Santander UK, four industry sources
told Reuters at the time.
HSBC is the first bank to specifically set aside money for
the issue, included in third-quarter results.
"The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said that
suitability failures have been widespread in the industry, so it
is unlikely that HSBC are alone," said Rob Moulton, partner at
law firm Ashurst.
The regulator's study concluded that banks should review
their past business "to identify historic poor advice and put
this right for customers". Banks were told to employ an
independent company to carry out or oversee the work.
HSBC hired Grant Thornton to review its sales.
"The outcome of that is we need to go back to 2008 and check
how we sold wealth management products to about 200,000
clients," Gulliver said.
He said his bank was being "prudent" by stripping out the
operational cost of doing the process. It was not clear if other
banks faced similar costs and, if so, would strip them out or
just include them in routine operational costs.
Santander UK, Lloyds, Barclays, RBS
and Nationwide declined comment. The FCA has not named
the six banks in its review, and said the scale of poor advice
varied significantly. The FCA declined to comment on its work.
Any compensation or operational costs would add to more than
20 billion pounds set aside by Britain's big lenders in recent
years to compensate customers mis-sold payment protection
insurance (PPI), the costliest scandal to ever hit the industry,
and for mis-sold interest rate hedging products.
HSBC's provision was part of $428 million it set aside in
the latest quarter for UK customer redress.
British banks have restructured their wealth management
operations and most only offer advice to customers with over
50,000 pounds to invest, following new rules introduced this
year aimed at ensuring advisers are better trained and fees for
financial advice are more transparent.
Lawyers said the FCA, faced with spiralling demands on its
resources, is increasingly using its powers to force firms to
pay for reviews in a more interventionist approach to protect
consumers.