LONDON Oct 31 The cost to banks of cleaning up
past misdeeds has soared over $100 billion and is leaving
lenders running scared from areas that put them in potential
danger of upsetting regulators.
This week alone, Deutsche Bank, UBS and
Lloyds revealed mounting legal bills and Dutch
agricultural specialist Rabobank became the latest lender to be
fined in a global scandal over interest rate rigging with a $1.1
billion penalty.
Bankers fear that paying for the sins of the past and
preventing future misdemeanours could be the biggest headache
yet for an industry still trying to bulk up on capital and
liquidity reserves in the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"This is a new world of regulation that has emerged post the
financial crisis and I think the whole industry is struggling to
catch up with it," Mike Rees, head of wholesale banking at
Standard Chartered told Reuters.
"Everyone has focused on the liquidity standards and the
capital standards, but I think the bigger cost for the industry
will be about meeting the standards being required of us in
terms of the code of conduct."
JPMorgan - which had emerged from the financial
crisis as the poster child for good risk management - is close
to a record $13 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over
the mis-selling of mortgage-backed bonds.
That could take the cost of credit crisis and
mortgage-related settlements by U.S. banks to almost $85 billion
in the last four years, according to SNL Financial. European
firms, mostly in Britain, have paid or set aside more than $40
billion to compensate customers or pay various fines.
Further penalties are expected to hurt profits for years to
come and are encouraging banks to quit business lines and
less-regulated countries to shield themselves from future risk.
"Banks have to stand back and say what's strategically
important, where's the risk, what's the strategic value? And
they have to make some choices," said a senior bank executive.
In many cases, businesses are not worth the cost of policing
their potential risks.
HSBC has pulled out of a number of business areas
and countries, including Panama and other Latin American
countries, since being fined a record $1.9 billion by U.S.
authorities last year over lax money laundering controls.
The British-headquartered bank, which is spending about $800
million more each year on compliance costs across its operations
in 80 countries, retrenched from banking embassies and
consulates this year, sending diplomats into a panic.
"It was almost a nightmare for us. If we hadn't found an
alternative we were thinking about closing down our embassy,"
said John Belavu, deputy high commissioner for Papua New Guinea
in London.
"We had been banking with them for the last 25 years ... it
was a big shock for us. We were given six months to find
alternative banking arrangements."
HSBC said the retrenchment was a commercial decision based
on its review of all businesses since May 2011. Belavu said it
didn't give him any further explanation, and his embassy is now
with a smaller bank, after other big lenders shunned it.
SHOWER GEL AND MILLIONAIRES
Credit Suisse and Barclays have pulled
out of dozens of less regulated private banking markets such as
Belarus and Turkmenistan as the risk of fines outweighs the
potential fees from banking rich clients.
With a global clampdown on tax evasion, Barclays has also
shut down much of a profitable tax advisory business, which had
drawn the ire of British politicians.
After halting the sale of U.S. student loans and exiting
physical commodities trading in the face of increased regulatory
scrutiny and rising compliance costs, JPMorgan is now reviewing
a whole host of other business lines, including cutting services
for about 500 foreign banks.
JPMorgan - which has increased annual spending on compliance
and risk by $1 billion, including adding 4,000 staff in the area
since last year - is also reviewing lending to pawn shops,
payday lenders and some car dealers, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Britain's banks have warned that tough guidelines on
preventing financial crime could see fewer pensions and
investment products on offer for retail customers and make it
unviable to provide trade finance for smaller firms.
Trade finance has a long list of potential "red flags" as
business is screened for sanctions-busting goods or clients, or
weapons of mass destruction. A side-effect of that is that all
military shipments get bogged down in costly red tape.
Importing any amount of shower gel for soldiers requires one
unnamed bank to get the approval of its reputational risk
committee, according to a consultation document released by
Britain's financial regulator in July.
"THE PEOPLE WILL SUFFER"
While there is a general admission among bankers that the
industry played fast and loose with rules of conduct prior to
the crisis there is also a fear the new zero tolerance regime
will push some people and businesses out of the banking net and
into the arms of criminals looking to make a quick buck.
Money transmissions, long seen as a weak link in the fight
against money laundering and terror financing, are set to get
more difficult and costly as big banks withdraw.
HSBC pulled back from the industry last year, and Barclays
has this year closed accounts for most of about 100 money
transmission firms it banked, putting it under fire from Somalis
who had relied on those firms to send money home.
"The people will suffer, the economy will suffer and the
security of the country will suffer," said Omar Abdinur, who
left Somalia in 1989 and wires money from London to his mother,
brothers and other relatives there every month. "Charges will go
up and less money will go home."
Somalis living overseas send about $1.3 billion home a year,
typically for schooling, medicine and food, and about 60 percent
of households in the East African country rely on money
transfers, according to Oxfam.
Bankers regret the impact their withdrawals are having but
with their reputation and potentially huge fines on the line,
they say hard choices are inevitable.
"Financial inclusion and de-risking are real challenges,"
John Paul Cusack, head of anti-money laundering compliance at
UBS, said at a financial crime conference last month.
"Everyone is sympathetic to (the need for) financial
inclusion, but we're more sympathetic to not being fined, so our
first priority is to manage our risk."