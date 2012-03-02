LONDON, Mar 2 (IFR) - A lack of covered bond supply is beginning to cause problems for investors that have mountains of cash to invest and have come to favour secured funding.

Banks are turning their backs on the product in favour of central bank liquidity and senior debt even though it provided them with a funding lifeline during the second half of 2011.

"There is around EUR650bn-750bn of covered, senior and government bonds redeeming in 2012 which will cause a problem for insurance companies if issuance continues to decline," said a covered bond portfolio manager.

Since the beginning of January, covered bond issuance across euro, dollar and sterling has reached around EUR60bn which is down by around EUR20bn from the same period last year.

Syndicate bankers now say this supply/demand mismatch has caused a complete role reversal between issuers and investors, driving spreads in and allowing some of Europe's more troubled credits to access the market.

"Investors are now begging for bonds and issuers are in the driving seat," said one banker.

Highlighting this new trend, Spanish banks have returned to the market to sell EUR5.2bn worth of covered bonds in the past three weeks having been shut out since June of last year. What more, demand has largely exceeded deal sizes at EUR14.25bn.

Societe Generale SFH also came to the market on Thursday selling a EUR1.5bn seven-year covered bond issue that attracted EUR6bn of orders and priced at mid-swaps plus 107bp. Up until six weeks ago the credit, price and maturity would have been a difficult sale.

Data shows that real money appetite has been particularly strong for covered bond issues as borrowers have favoured longer-dated maturities.

According to RBS analysts, demand from bank treasuries is at a five-year low which the bank's analyst Jan King attributes to a higher volume of longer dated deals that are particularly attractive to insurance companies and pension funds.

"The year to date demand from banks for euro benchmark covered bonds in the primary market is at the lowest level since 2007," said Jan King, covered bond analyst at RBS.

"Surprisingly, even in the two to three-year maturity segment banks' average participation (36% YTD) has been at a six year low. We believe this indicates that the high demand for short-dated paper over the past weeks was not solely due to banks seeking LTRO arbitrage opportunities."

RALLY DRIVES SENIOR

In what is being considered a necessary move away from an overreliance on secured funding, banks are taking advantage of a rally in the financial markets that some anticipate will not last throughout the year.

"An unsecured transaction provides an interesting diversification from issuance patterns we have seen in recent months and sends a strong signal to the market,"said Derry Hubbard, head of covered bond syndication at BNP Paribas.

However, RBS analysts are maintaining a cautious stance on the sustainability of the current rally. They say the negative fundamentals will resurface and solvency risk (i.e asset quality) will continue to play a major role since the sovereign debt crisis in the Eurozone is still far from being resolved.

WAITING IN THE WINGS

As was the case when the market soured last year, covered bonds spreads are taking some time to catch up with the market rally that bankers say has kept certain issuers sidelined and has seen a revival of senior unsecured issuance.

On Wednesday, European banks filled their pockets with EUR529bn worth of cheap LTRO funding but left covered bond syndicates scratching their heads about when issuers would begin to take advantage of the supportive market backdrop to sell covered bonds.

Bankers say a number of borrowers from Spain, Germany and most notably Italy are waiting for a further rally before they attempt to access the market.

"Covered bond spreads for Italian OBGs are still too wide for certain banks that are waiting for the rally to be reflected in the covered bond market," said a DCM banker.

RBS's King concludes this might offer relative value opportunities as covered bonds are likely to outperform senior unsecured in the course of this year due to increased structural subordination of senior unsecured bondholders being part of the fundamentals that will in some cases become an important factor for investors to watch out.

"The next step is for spreads to stabilise and secondaries to look like they are following the rally which should bring a number of banks that are currently coming out of blackout into the public markets," the banker added. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand)