LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The ECB will launch its much
anticipated third covered bond purchase programme on Monday, in
a bid to open up bank lending in the eurozone.
According to market sources, the ECB, along with national
central banks, will buy up chunks of secured bank debt,
primarily from peripheral banks.
"It will be good to see a bit of buying from the ECB next
week but, as is the case with everything, it's all about how
much and how often," said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond
origination at Societe Generale.
The ECB has previously stated it could buy as much as 1trn
of ABS and covered bonds as it seeks to expand its balance sheet
and boost the economy, although it did not say how close it will
get to that number.
News that the ECB would begin buying covered bonds in both
primary and secondary markets was first announced in September
and has driven investors to aggressively place orders in the
product.
"The market expects CBPP3 to start next week, which was the
reason for peripheral covered bonds widening only marginally,"
said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond and SSA research at
Deutsche Bank.
Over the past week, the equity market suffered one of its
biggest losses in three years, Additional Tier 1 bonds continued
to trade down and senior unsecured bond also widened by around
12bp, while covered bonds have only moved a couple of basis
points.
Grossmann said that the anticipation of ECB buying meant
that the market has held onto secured bank paper despite the
current market woes.
"In the past week, we've seen pressure all over the market,
except for covered bonds," he said.
This support has driven spreads tighter on all covered bonds
but particularly eurozone paper, which has allowed the region's
banks outside of Germany to price paper through mid-swaps for
the first time.
However, Volk expects peripheral lenders to be the biggest
beneficiaries of the ECB's plans. A 10-year covered bond from
troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has
already rallied and is more than 70bp tighter than where it was
before the ECB programme was announced.
Deutsche Bank's Volk wrote that while the programme would be
supportive for spreads of Italian and Spanish covered bonds, it
might not have as much of an impact on core countries' covered
bond issuers.
To qualify for the new programme, bonds must be eligible for
monetary policy, be euro-denominated and issued by eurozone
banks and have a minimum rating of Triple B.
Bonds failing to meet those criteria, such as Greece and
Cyprus, will be required to have the maximum achievable rating
in that country and the issuers will have to update the ECB on a
monthly basis regarding asset quality.
These bonds will also have to have a minimum
overcollateralisation of 25%, or alternatively have at least 95%
of the assets denominated in euros, and claims must be against
debtors domiciled in the euro area.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and
Philip Wright)