LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - The European Central Bank is preparing to buy covered bonds in the primary market next week, extending its purchase programme beyond the secondary market action it has pursued since Monday.

The ECB, along with national central banks, bought around 700m in the first four days of the week in a bid to stimulate bank lending in the eurozone and keep deflation at bay.

It initially purchased around 200-300m a day before inventories were depleted mid-week. It also made enquiries about asset-backed securities on Monday, according to sources.

"I would expect the ECB to be very proactive in buying in the primary market," said a debt capital markets banker.

"It can't make a hollow promise about buying bonds and then say to banks that it's ok if it is not prioritised in the allocation process."

Germany's Bundesbank is said to have been one of the most active buyers, hoovering up short-dated issues, while central banks in France, Luxembourg, Spain and Italy have all bought a variety of bonds. The Irish central bank has made two enquiries, according to sources.

The ECB began the week looking through traders' inventories and buying small amounts of debt. Bankers initially received inquiries about French and Belgian debt in sizes of around 5m before other central banks joined in.

"We're seeing some nationalism among the central banks, where for example, the Bundesbank is buying German covered bonds," said a syndicate banker.

"This will not last forever because there simply aren't enough bonds for them to buy."

A French bank is expected to offer the ECB and central banks their first opportunity to buy a public bond next week, a source told IFR.

The ECB has already cut interest rates to record lows, offered banks cheap loans, and is thought to be considering corporate bond buys too.

This could coincide with the beginning of its asset-backed securities purchase programme, which is expected later this year. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)