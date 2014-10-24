LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - The European Central Bank is
preparing to buy covered bonds in the primary market next week,
extending its purchase programme beyond the secondary market
action it has pursued since Monday.
The ECB, along with national central banks, bought around
700m in the first four days of the week in a bid to stimulate
bank lending in the eurozone and keep deflation at bay.
It initially purchased around 200-300m a day before
inventories were depleted mid-week. It also made enquiries about
asset-backed securities on Monday, according to sources.
"I would expect the ECB to be very proactive in buying in
the primary market," said a debt capital markets banker.
"It can't make a hollow promise about buying bonds and then
say to banks that it's ok if it is not prioritised in the
allocation process."
Germany's Bundesbank is said to have been one of the most
active buyers, hoovering up short-dated issues, while central
banks in France, Luxembourg, Spain and Italy have all bought a
variety of bonds. The Irish central bank has made two enquiries,
according to sources.
The ECB began the week looking through traders' inventories
and buying small amounts of debt. Bankers initially received
inquiries about French and Belgian debt in sizes of around 5m
before other central banks joined in.
"We're seeing some nationalism among the central banks,
where for example, the Bundesbank is buying German covered
bonds," said a syndicate banker.
"This will not last forever because there simply aren't
enough bonds for them to buy."
A French bank is expected to offer the ECB and central banks
their first opportunity to buy a public bond next week, a source
told IFR.
The ECB has already cut interest rates to record lows,
offered banks cheap loans, and is thought to be considering
corporate bond buys too.
This could coincide with the beginning of its asset-backed
securities purchase programme, which is expected later this
year.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)