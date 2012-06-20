* Accounts for 20 percent of card complaints in last year
* Complaint data part of new consumer watchdog's mission
* Company says it takes all complaints seriously
By Rick Rothacker and Cezary Podkul
June 20 Despite having less than 6 percent of
the U.S. credit card market by purchase volume, Capital One
accounts for about 20 percent of card complaints filed
with the new federal consumer watchdog, according to a review of
nearly a year's worth of data collected by the agency.
The lender is known for its aggressive attempts to woo new
customers. Its "What's in your wallet?" ad campaign, featuring
rampaging Vikings and the actor Alec Baldwin, is ubiquitous on
television.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
launched a new database that lets the public see complaint
volume for credit card issuers.
For now, the public data only goes back to June 1. But via a
public records request, Reuters obtained a fuller data set: all
credit card-related complaints filed between the CFPB's opening
on July 21, 2011 and May 15 of this year.
The data shows that of the 13,502 complaints filed in that
period, 2,713 were lodged against Capital One, about 20 percent
of all filings. That was about 300 more than the next-closest
complaint subject, Citigroup, which has a market share of
about 9.5 percent. US Bank had the lowest number of
complaints among top-10 issuers: just 2.1 percent of the total.
Reuters excluded about 2,400 complaints where the CFPB did
not identify the issuer against whom the complaint was being
lodged, as well as duplicate complaints identified by the
agency. If banks were identified in the 2,400 complaints, their
respective share of complaints would change.
"We take all concerns and complaints very seriously. We're
constantly working to improve, working directly with our
customers to answer questions or resolve any issues they may
have. Our goal is to exceed customer expectations," a
spokeswoman for Capital One said on Wednesday.
In the most recent period, after June 1, Capitol One's
numbers actually ticked up slightly - Capital One accounted for
22 percent of all issues raised in the period.
A review of the data shows that Capital One doesn't just
have the most complaints. The McLean, Virginia-based issuer
consistently receives more complaints than peers.
In 10 of the 11 months for which complaint data is
available, Capital One had the most complaints of any issuer,
Reuters found. The bank averages about 20 percent of the monthly
complaints received by the bureau. The next-closest issuer, the
much larger Citigroup, averages about 17.5 percent.
Calculated another way, Capital One was the subject of 75
complaints per every 1 million credit cards in circulation, by
far the highest among the largest issuers (Citigroup was second
at 44 per million cards).
The largest category of complaints against Capital One was
related to billing disputes or billing statements, followed by
complaints related to interest rates, though the bureau's data
did not offer any more specifics on the nature of those
complaints.
Together those two categories accounted for more than a
quarter of all the issues. Other major categories of complaint
included unsolicited card issuance and credit reporting.
LOW SATISFACTION
Capital One got its start in credit cards and only entered
the retail banking market in 2005. Through an aggressive
expansion strategy, including the recent acquisition of online
bank ING Direct, it is now one of the 10 largest retail banks in
the United States.
In a 2011 J.D. Power study of credit card customer
satisfaction, Capital One got one of the lowest scores of any
major card issuer in the category of "problem resolution."
Overall it ranked seventh of ten for customer satisfaction.
According to the Nilson Report, a closely tracked newsletter
on the card market, Capital One had a 5.6 percent share of
credit card purchase volume in 2011.
By way of comparison, American Express led the
market with 25.3 percent of purchase volume, yet according to
the CFPB it had just 847 complaints.
"What you're seeing with the data ... is really consistent
with our experience over time," an AmEx spokeswoman said.
One of the industry's biggest arguments against the
database, though, is that it is just complaints. Anyone can file
a complaint, and the raw data does not take into account how
valid a complaint is, whether it was resolved, or any other
mitigating factors in the bank's favor.
The CFPB said it has taken steps to prevent manipulation of
the standings, and that it was open to talking with banks on
further measures. The new data being released after June 1 also
shows whether the complaint was resolved.
That being the case, one consumer advocate said it should be
used as a tool but not as a final arbiter.
"Mistakes happen," said Pam Banks, a senior policy counsel
who covers finance issues for Consumers Union. Complaints "are
an opportunity to address mistakes."