By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, April 27
in on reform of "dark pools" stock trading, a move aimed at
increasing transparency but which long-term investors fear will
increase their trading costs.
Banks such as Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley
and UBS, have always allowed clients to trade
privately and away from public stock exchanges, by matching
client orders with orders from their own proprietary trading
desks.
These so-called dark pools are popular among banks and their
big buy-to-hold clients, because they can avoid both stock
exchange fees and the potential cost of 'market impact' -
whereby a big purchase or sale in a transparent market alerts
traders to an opportunity to make money by forcing the price up
or down.
Users of these more opaque services say they are a necessary
part of a smooth functioning market for investors whose primary
aim is to make money from capital gains and dividends rather
than from the act of trading itself which motivates many players
on the regulated exchanges.
"The fear is regulators will tie down the rules on dark
pools so they (stock markets generally) all end up looking the
same," said Tony Whalley, the head of dealing at Scottish Widows
Investment Partnership.
According to Andrew Bowley, head of electronic trading
product management at Nomura, "more restrictive
crossing of orders will make it harder for institutions to trade
larger orders through market impact costs".
ONE SIXTH OF EUROPEAN SHARE ACTIVITY
Dark pools trading used to be mainly conducted by telephone,
but it has moved to electronic platforms in recent years to make
the matching of trades more efficient and further cut its costs.
These efficiencies and cost advantages have allowed the
industry to flourish, and dark pools now account for an
estimated one sixth of European share activity, or about 100
billion euros ($130 billion) of trading each month.
Banks charge anything from one to 20 basis points for dark
pool trades, depending on the order and the client, meaning this
business nets the handful of banks and brokers that offer these
services up to 100 million euros each month.
This represents a potentially useful source of revenue for
the banks at a time when their equities teams are struggling in
a low volume, highly competitive market - one reason why the
investment banks themselves are resistant to reform.
Despite these arguments, the European parliament want to
subject dark pools to the same levels of transparency as public
stock exchanges, part of its push to make markets more
transparent and, therefore, easier to monitor.
The European Commission would force bank dark pools to
become regulated as electronic stock markets, known as
multi-lateral trading facilities (MTFs), which means they must
offer much higher levels of price transparency than they do
currently.
The regulatory reforms on dark pools are only at the
proposal stage, and the banks are hopeful they can still
convince lawmakers to soften their line and allow dark pools to
maintain some level of opacity.
To this end, the banks have recruited the support of their
pension fund customers who have this year been meeting with
European policymakers to help them understand how their
draconian reform plans will impact their trading activities.
But, mindful of the political will to clamp down on
investment banks after the financial crisis, some are now
thinking seriously about what they will do if the worst happens
and the European Commission goes through with its dark pool
reform agenda.
Some banks have already taken the plunge and launched more
transparent MTF-compliant dark pools, effectively hedging their
bets over whether the Commission will force their systems to
take this step.
Nomura was the first bank to go when it launched in
January 2010 its NX dark pool, having secured clearance from the
British regulator the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
UBS, Goldman Sachs and, most recently, Credit
Agricole have since followed suit, with the Cheuvreux,
the brokerage unit of the French bank, unveiling its dark pool,
called Blink MTF, just last week.
"We felt it important to register Blink as an MTF to provide
our clients and the market with maximum transparency," said Ian
Peacock, global head of execution services at CA Cheuvreux.
The dark pool reforms, which are part of a broad overhaul of
the Commission's 2007 Markets in Financial Instruments Directive
(Mifid), which paved the way for the emergence of dark pools in
the first place, won't take effect until at least 2015.
This leaves those banks that have not secured MTF status at
least two years to process their applications but, with the
regulators showing no sign of watering down their plans, the
other banks are thinking about re-filing their dark pools as
MTFs.
"We would like to continue offering our dark pool under the
current legal requirements and we are currently focused on
educating the regulators on the importance of lighter
regulation," said the head of electronic trading at one large
U.S. investment bank.
"But, if we are forced to adopt a tougher regime, we will
and I expect all the other major banks to do likewise," he said.
The FSA, which itself is set to be overhauled itself next
year and broken up into separate regulatory bodies, could then
be facing a flood of applications, as European regulators forge
ahead with the dark pool reforms over the coming year.
And MTF application is no small matter, tying up management
time, as well as resources, for the best part of a year.
The re-regulation of broker dark pools may hurt clients, the
traders say, but they also doubt whether the regulatory reforms
will even have the desired effect.
"I'd question whether another 20 regulated markets is really
going to add to transparency," said Mark Hemsley, the chief
executive of Bats Chi-X Europe, the European MTF operator.