LONDON Nov 26 Former Barclays boss Bob
Diamond said he intends to snap up banking assets to take
advantage of the best opportunities in the industry for decades,
as banks shrink and valuations remain depressed.
Diamond is one of the world's best-known bankers after
building Barclays' investment bank over a decade and becoming
chief executive. He was forced out in 2012 by UK regulators
after the lender was fined for attempted rigging of Libor
interest rates.
"There are opportunities in financial services that there
haven't been for 20 or 30 years, so I'm far from pessimistic,"
Diamond said at his first public speech in Britain since being
ousted from Barclays.
"Valuations are down so they are enticing, there's a massive
amount of supply of businesses that are available, and yet the
strategic investors of the last 20 or 30 years have been the big
global banks and they are off the stage, in fact they are
sellers," he said at the FT Banking Summit.
Diamond set up Atlas Merchant Capital in New York last year
with former JC Flowers director David Schamis to invest in or
advise banks and other financial firms. He has also co-founded
Atlas Mara, which he aims to build into sub-Saharan
Africa's leading bank.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by William Hardy)