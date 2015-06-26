* Investors wary of senior standing

* Rating agency changes add to complexity

* Subordinated debt has better risk/reward profile

By Helene Durand and Alice Gledhill

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Investors looking to buy senior bank debt are facing an ever-growing minefield of shifting regulatory goalposts and changing rating methodologies, turning this funding cornerstone into a much less palatable investment.

Seven years after the financial crisis, investors are still grappling with the impact of new rules on recovery prospects as regulators move to stop taxpayers from ever having to bail out banks again.

While banks have still been able to access the market - over USD316bn of senior unsecured debt has been issued globally this year, according to Thomson Reuters data - the added layer of regulatory complexity is making investors wary.

"What is difficult from an investor point of view is that new rules are continuously being drawn up and end up being different in every country. This makes it more complex to invest in bank paper," said Jan Willem de Moor, portfolio manager of Robeco Financial Institutions Bonds.

His viewed is echoed by Gregory Turnbull-Schwartz, investment manager, fixed income, at Kames Capital.

"The regulatory backdrop is as important as ever in terms of what can happen to valuations," he said. "The German proposal was interesting, as it brought to the market's attention that senior is bail-inable, even though we'd expected that to be the reality of the situation for some time."

Earlier this year, Germany proposed that senior debt should rank below most other senior liabilities, increasing the chance of bail-in during resolution or insolvency.

That had an immediate impact on senior paper. A Deutsche Bank 10-year bond widened more than 14bp the week after the announcement, and is now 73bp wider than where it priced in March.

Germany is not the only country moving ahead with its own version of bail-in. The UK and Switzerland, for example, are encouraging issuers to adopt a holding company structure so debt at that level can be easily targeted if a bank faces trouble.

"It's no longer senior, just a different flavour of subordinated debt," said one credit analyst.

Beyond struggling with different regulatory frameworks investors also need to consider individual banks' risk profiles.

"You have to take into account country risk when you're investing, and while a bank can be sound, if it is operating in a difficult country, you have to bear that in mind," said Robeco's de Moor.

"We try to keep track of the various regulatory developments but feel that making sure that we are invested in the largest and strongest banks is the most important decision to make."

SHIFTING SANDS

While regulatory changes can bamboozle, rating agencies are also playing a part in the confusion.

"Ratings remain in limbo," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote earlier this month.

Efforts to keep up with the regulatory merry-go-round have left agencies at different stages of updating their methodologies.

"The holdco/opco differentiations seem too precise in a situation where there is still so much unknown about bail-in procedures, single versus multiple point of entry regimes and national regulator distinctions. It feels like false precision," said Kames' Turnbull-Schwartz.

The changes have resulted in some holdco senior debt being rated at the same level as Tier 2 paper issued at the operating company level.

Moody's, for instance, has assigned a Baa3 rank to both Barclays' holdco senior and its Tier 2 opco debt.

"It feels sometimes like they have a model that says to notch up for this, down for that, and then spin something around a few times and that gives you the rating," said Turnbull-Schwartz.

Other investors have concerns beyond the senior market.

Satish Pulle, head of financials and ABS at ECM Asset Management, questions the wisdom of awarding investment-grade ratings to very subordinated instruments like AT1, particularly when some CoCos have a reasonable amount of leverage.

Some accounts now solely utilise their own credit analysis. "We don't rely to any extent on what the rating agencies say or do," said one portfolio manager.

SUB IS THE WAY

Senior losing its aura of inviolability has prompted investors to move down the credit curve.

"We like subordinated bank paper as it pays quite a bit more spread than senior, especially given that senior is not really safe anymore," said Robeco's de Moor. We would expect the spread between senior and subordinated debt to narrow over time."

Kames's Turnbull-Schwartz agreed. "Tier 2 is our preferred area where we feel there is the best risk/reward profile," he said.

ABN Amro paid as much as 135bp over its senior debt this week to raise EUR1.5bn of Tier 2 capital, according to a banker on the deal. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)