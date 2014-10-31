LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - The European senior bank debt market
is yet to fully factor in the risk of bail-in despite an
approaching deadline that will see some countries introduce
burden sharing measures into local laws as early as 2015.
The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) adopted by
the European Parliament in April requires that at least 8% of a
bank's total liabilities must be bailed in before public funds
can be tapped. That will ensure that unsecured bondholders,
rather than taxpayers, foot the bill for failing banks.
Yet, European banks have seen their spreads plummet
throughout the year, in some cases tightening by more than 100bp
since January as seen in the case of Bankia's 3.5%
2019 euro senior bond.
"The market is not yet differentiating between the varying
capital ratios across different institutions," said Laurent
Frings, co-head of EMEA Credit Research at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
"The French and Austrian banks have very little Tier 2
capital which is protecting the senior investors. This hasn't
been priced in."
His view was echoed by Simon McGeary, head of the new
products group at Citigroup. "I think it is priced in to some
degree, but not completely yet. There was a bit of a move as far
back as 2010, when people started to change their assumptions
about governments stepping in to support banks in distress."
So far the market has been proven right. There has been a
reluctance to bail-in senior debtholders as the cases of SNS and
more recently Banco Espirito Santo showed, when
subordinated debt was wiped out but senior left untouched.
But while some governments could struggle to introduce the
BRRD before the January 2016 deadline, others, including the UK,
Austria and Germany, have fast-tracked it and will implement the
measures alongside other BRRD provisions from January next year.
Frings said the unpredictability of future legislative
changes added a further dimension of risk.
"The market should be more circumspect as legislation can be
brought in very quickly. There is almost too much confidence
that senior debt is safe until January 2016."
That sense of security has not been helped by distortions in
the market. The introduction of the TLTRO has seen issuance from
European banks fall sharply.
Since the beginning of September 2014, 14.5bn-equivalent of
senior debt has been issued by European banks, significantly
less than the 27bn-equivalent issued over the same period in
2013.
Meanwhile, even though a recent Moody's report suggested
that changes in spreads on bonds eligible for bail-in were
evidence that markets are already pricing in the potential
bail-in of European banks, not everyone agrees.
Bankers and investors felt the bail-in mechanism was just
one of many factors driving spreads, not least the ECB's third
covered bond purchase programme.
"The markets are starting to give thought to it, but covered
bonds diverging could be down to a number of things such as
anticipated ECB buying. The market is so compressed, it's hard
to discern," said Citi's McGeary.
A seven-year covered bond issue priced this week for Credito
Emiliano showed how far spreads have tightened. The
deal came at 25bp over mid-swaps, making it the tightest pricing
for a peripheral covered bond since the crisis.
LINE OF DEFENCE
How pricing of senior bank debt evolves will likely be down
to the market's growing awareness of where that debt sits in the
liability structure, and therefore how much of a line of defence
lies before it.
The Moody's report emphasised that the extent of losses
would depend both on the thickness of the debt tranche which
bondholders inhabit, and the amount of more junior debt that
would be bailed-in first.
"For a given loss in terms of banks assets, the more you
have subordinated to you, the better off you are. By the same
notion, the more people you have alongside you, the better off
you are," said Colin Ellis, chief credit officer for EMEA at
Moody's.
While the European bail-in regime is playing on investors'
minds, something bigger could be coming down in the form of the
Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC). That would require banks
to hold an additional safety buffer equivalent to 16% to 20% of
their risk-weighted assets
While it is very much up in the air as to what is included,
senior debt is far from being off the hook; being "bailinable",
it could be used to fill some of the TLAC requirements.
(Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)