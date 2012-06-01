LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - A Europe-wide deposit guarantee scheme would struggle to stem capital outflows from the eurozone's peripheral banks unless it addressed the huge scale of their liabilities and depositors' redonomination risk fears, analysts and investors said.

"One of the things that Europe needs to see is a credible guarantee scheme," said Eric Fine, portfolio manager for G-175 strategies at Van Eck Global, a US money manager. "The longer policymakers wait to put this kind of scheme, the greater the potential cost to the system."

So far proposals for an EU-wide deposit guarantee scheme have not focused on protecting depositors from redenomination but rather on establishing a credible guarantor.

"But without protecting against redenomination, its effectiveness is limited. If redenomination risk is transferred from depositors to the deposit guarantee scheme, this is potentially manageable, but may prove unaffordable - and thus lack credibility - in a worst case scenario," said analysts at Barclays in a research note.

Efforts to bolster Europe's struggling banks shifted on Wednesday when the European Commission called for a banking union to break the link between weak sovereigns and their banks.

ECB President Mario Draghi weighed in saying depositors' money would be protected if a European guarantee fund was built and called for an EU-wide banking supervision and resolution system.

Bank of Spain data released on Thursday showed that a net EUR66.2bn had left the country last month, the highest figure since records began in 1990. This echoes what has happened in Greece where deposits have declined by around 24% to EUR171bn in the last two years. This is despite the fact that both countries have got national guarantee schemes.

Van Eck Global's Fine said that a federal guarantee could be credible and could be done, and backed the EU's calls for a supra-national effort to clean up the banking system in Europe.

"What you need to see is the creation of a new balance sheet which can be used to help recapitalise the good banks and fold down the bad banks."

He warned that in the absence of the fiscal authorities stepping up and guaranteeing deposits, or being too late to do it, then bondholders would be potentially exposed to losses.

"The more the crisis is handled in the way it is right now, the more senior bank debt will have to be thrown into the mix."

LIABILITY DEFICIT

The Barclays note also showed the scale of the liabilities needed to be covered for the peripheral countries with as much as EUR3.5tn deposits in Spain, Greece, Italy, Ireland and Portugal needing to be guaranteed.

For example, Spain's deposit insurance fund has total assets of EUR7.9bn against EUR1.6tn of deposits. Meanwhile, Italy's banking system has over EUR1.4tn of deposits with a completely unfunded guarantee scheme.

Some investors question whether the idea, while it would be a further step to federalisation, has perhaps come to the fore too late to save the day for the current banking crisis.

"Deposit insurance schemes work if banks have been paying premiums for a long period, and a rainy day fund has been built up," said Satish Pulle portfolio manager at European Credit Management. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)