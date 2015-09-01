FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The European Central Bank must
be the only supervisor for large banks in the euro zone and
national laws need to be harmonised to help it do its job, one
of the ECB's top supervisors said on Tuesday.
"It is the ECB's view that it should be the exclusive
competent authority to exercise supervisory powers vis-à-vis
significant banks, including those powers that are laid down in
national law," said Julie Dickson, a member of the ECB's
supervisory board.
"We are calling for a degree of additional convergence in
European bank regulation to help us meet our goals."
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)