VIENNA, Sept 15 The provision of emergency
funding to banks should remain the responsibility of national
central banks rather than being shifted to the European Central
Bank, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on
Tuesday.
Emergency Liquidity Assistance in the euro zone is currently
provided by national central banks after ECB approval but this
system is being reviewed.
"The role of a central bank as a lender of last resort in
the context of ELA should remain a function of national central
bank with (ECB) approval mechanism," Nowotny, who is also the
head of the Austrian central bank said at an event in Vienna.
"We should take care not to enter into a situation in which
we create too dense a bureaucratic network so that we cannot
give assistance when necessary. That is also connected to the
question of democratic legitimacy."
