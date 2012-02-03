Feb 3 (IFR) - Banks are hastily putting together
so-called liquidity trades in the secured markets, aiming to
take advantage of the flood of cash coming this month from the
European Central Bank.
Banks have engineered several multi-billion euro deals in
recent weeks, effectively stockpiling mortgage-backed bonds they
can use as collateral to borrow money at the ECB's 1% repo rate.
Barclays this week created a EUR7.8bn deal residential
mortgage-backed securitisation (RMBS), using mortgages from its
Italian division.
The securitised bonds can then be used as collateral at the
ECB's next longer term refinancing operation (LTRO) end-Feb,
which could be as big as EUR1trn, according to some bankers.
Banks are scrambling to create assets that will allow them
to access the LTRO as a means of easing the funding pressures on
eurozone banks.
Dutch retail bank SNS put together a RMBS this week worth
EUR3.8bn, which one source at the bank described as a "liquidity
trade".
Analysts at JP Morgan said they had noted a number of these
similar but disparate trades, which "build a picture of
concerted originator action to create, or in some cases acquire,
as much eligible collateral as possible" ahead of the LTRO.
SCRAMBLE FOR ASSETS
Securitised bonds have routinely been used as collateral to
access loans from the ECB, but these repo loans were typically
shorter-dated than the EUR489.2bn of three-year money handed out
during the last LTRO in December.
Market sentiment has only grown stronger since then, and
there are suggestions the ECB could see demands for up to
EUR1trn for the low-cost loans, which are intended to help
eurozone banks stay liquid through the debt crisis.
Banks are keen to source collateral ahead of the next
disbursement and are also making new covered bonds.
Italy's UniCredit bank last week created a EUR25bn programme
designed to provide collateral for the ECB liquidity operations.
The activity surrounding the new liquidity trades over the
past few weeks suggests that banks' appetite for the next ECB
loans will be strong.
A more borderline case emerged on Wednesday.
Lloyds turned heads in the markets when it announced a
surprise call on RMBS, a move it said was a "liquidity
management exercise".
The bank called EUR2.9bn of bonds from the Dutch unit of
Bank of Scotland, just a few months before the step-up dates of
the coupons -- that is, when the interest payment due to
investors from Lloyds would have automatically increased.
One banker said he had concluded the "exercise" was intended
to accumulate collateral ahead of the LTRO.
Another banker close to Lloyds said that the objective is to
manage the bank's liquidity, pointing to the official
announcement -- but added that it was "always useful" to have
eligible collateral for the ECB.
JP Morgan analysts were slightly more direct: "In our view,
the added 'bonus' of being able to fund the acquired collateral
cheaply at the ECB window is likely to have been a
consideration."