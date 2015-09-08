* ECB calls for EU approach on senior unsecured bank debt
* Welcomes German draft law on the matter
* Says SSM will not be bound by any national law
(Adds German reaction)
By Francesco Canepa and Huw Jones
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Sept 8 The European Central
Bank called on Tuesday for a common approach in the European
Union to writing off bank debt, to make it easier to shore up
failing international lenders without having to call on
taxpayers.
An EU directive on banking resolution is due to come fully
into force in January but a number of member countries including
Germany have introduced their own rules.
The EU law sets out how creditors such as senior bondholders
of a bank should take a hit to shore up the bank and thus shield
taxpayers.
Issuing a legal opinion on a German draft law, the ECB said
diverging national rules on the status of senior unsecured bank
debt create uncertainty.
"A common framework at Union level on the degree of
subordination of senior unsecured bank debt ... may help to
avoid fragmentation of the market within the Union ... for these
instruments and to avoid complicating the tasks of the ECB both
with regard to monetary policy and to supervision," the bank
said in the opinion.
The German draft law effectively subordinates certain senior
unsecured bonds to other senior debt, such as interbank and
corporate deposits and money market instruments.
The ECB says this would make it easier to resolve a failing
bank and would remove an "implicit State guarantee" on that
debt, in the spirit of the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive.
"The ECB welcomes the effective removal of the implicit
'State guarantee' by the draft law and acknowledges that these
impacts result in principle from the efforts to facilitate
resolution," the bank said.
It warned, however, that "significant uncertainty" remained
when it came to the status of debt issued under the law of a
country outside the European Economic Area.
"There is ... significant uncertainty as to the treatment of
existing debt instruments issued under the laws of third
countries," the ECB said.
"The crossborder implications of the bail-in tool are a
matter of substantial legal complexity, with discussions
currently underway in international fora."
A senior European banker said the lack of consistency on the
order and timing for when creditors in a bank would be written
down needed addressing by regulators.
"Investors are asking how do they evaluate risk from buying
debt as it is not clear when regulators would intervene to write
it down," the banker said. "Investors in senior debt need to
know what the bill would be."
NOT BOUND BY NATIONAL RULES
The ECB is critical of other parts of the German draft law
which delegate certain regulatory powers, including those
relating to recovery plans, to the finance ministry, echoing
recent comments by one of its top supervisors.
The ECB said it will not be bound by any national rule which
hampers its work as the supervisor for the euro zone's largest
banks through the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM).
"Member States should refrain from setting obstacles both to
uniform supervisory practice and to the exercise of supervisory
discretion by the ECB," the ECB said in the opinion.
"In view of the principle of supremacy of Union law and the
ECB's status as an independent institution, the ECB will not be
bound by any governmental regulations or similar measures which
may affect its independence or the smooth functioning of the
SSM."
German government sources said national authorities were
responsible for implementing European regulations on the matter
and it was not Berlin's intention to hinder the ECB's work as a
supervisor.
(Additional reporting by Matthias Sobolewski in Berlin; Editing
by Catherine Evans/Ruth Pitchford)