ROME, April 22 The European Central Bank should
take into consideration the impact that requests to banks under
its oversight to boost their capital could have on their
lending, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on
Wednesday.
Speaking in parliament about Europe's banking union, Visco
said banks had to be given clear rules so that they could plan
ahead on how to meet specific capital requests.
But the potential macroeconomic effects of such requests had
also to be taken into account, given the current phase of the
economic cycle and the fact that banks have already boosted
their capital levels, Visco said.
