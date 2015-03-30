* More than 160,000 jobs lost across 24 banks in two years
* U.S. banks axed 7.4 pct of staff, European lenders cut 4.1
* Euro zone banks need further cuts to improve returns
* Move to digital banking could add to pressure on jobs
By Steve Slater
LONDON, March 30 Top European and U.S. banks
axed 59,000 jobs last year as they restructured and cut costs,
with headcount expected to shrink further in Europe as bosses
strive to improve profitability that has been hit hard by
tougher regulation.
Lenders have also sold or shut businesses to narrow their
focus to avoid falling foul of regulators concerned that some
have become too big and complex.
Analysts said that European banks, especially those in the
euro zone, are likely to wield the knife again because they
remain the most unprofitable in the world.
"The screws will stay tight on headcount," said Aymen Saleh,
managing director at Boston Consulting Group in London.
"A handful of banks globally have really looked at
structural change and taken a big cut from their cost base. The
majority have done some tactical and convenient belt-tightening
to take out costs, but without really fundamentally changing how
they operate or their business model."
Eighteen of Europe's biggest banks cut a combined 21,500
jobs last year, but that was less than half of the 56,100 jobs
cut by the same banks in 2013, according to data compiled by
Reuters.
Six of the biggest U.S. banks cut a total of 37,500 jobs
last year, having shed 45,700 in 2013.
That means more than 160,000 jobs have been cut across the
24 banks in the past two years. The six U.S. banks shed 7.3
percent of staff in the period, against 4.1 percent for the
Europeans, the data shows.
Boston Consulting's Saleh said that the majority of banks
that have not restructured much could have to cut more jobs,
though those that moved early could be in a position to add
staff in selected areas.
An IMF study last year of 300 large banks showed that only
about 30 percent of euro zone lenders had a structure that was
able to make a reasonable rate of return over time, compared
with 80 percent of U.S. banks.
SECOND WAVE
Tens of thousands of staff were axed during and after the
2007/09 financial crisis, but a fresh wave of cuts swept through
the banking industry in 2013 as trading income slumped and
economic growth slowed.
"In a world where growth is harder to come by, I'm more
convinced than ever that costs will remain the strategic
battleground for our sector over the coming years," Barclays
Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said last week.
Barclays shed 7,300 jobs last year as part of Jenkins'
three-year plan to cut 19,000 staff, or one in seven employees,
and save more than 2.4 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) a year.
The biggest cuts last year were made by banks in the United
States, Britain, Italy and Spain. Royal Bank of Scotland
shed 10,000 staff and more could follow as it sells overseas
businesses and shrinks its investment bank further.
Some banks added staff last year after sharp cuts in 2013,
including HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP
Paribas, the data showed.
U.S. banks with large consumer operations, such as JPMorgan
and Bank of America, made substantial job cuts
in the past two years as they worked through troubled mortgages
left by the financial crisis and refinanced many loans at lower
interest rates. Citigroup also eliminated jobs as it
consolidated back offices and quit some international markets.
Banks are also closing branches and laying off staff as a
growing number of customers shift to mobile and online banking.
The shift to digital banking and more efficient processing
is expected to exert renewed pressure on staffing in the coming
years.
Analysts at Citi last month estimated that 54 percent of
financial services jobs were at "high risk" from the impact of
digitisation.
($1 = 0.6709 pounds)
(Additional reporting by David Henry in New York and Jesus
Aguado in Madrid; Editing by David Goodman)