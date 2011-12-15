LONDON Dec 15 The closure of French bank Credit Agricole's commodities trading desk is likely to impact its joint venture with EDF Trading, the bank's investment banking branch said on Thursday.

Credit Agricole intends to shut down its commodities trading business but will keep its Geneva-based commodities trade finance activities, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The bank operates an energy trading joint venture with the London-based trading branch of French utility EDF, a major player in Europe's power and gas sector.

"Some discussions have started on changes regarding this partnership, but it is too early to provide more details," a spokeswoman with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank said.

EDF Trading could not immediately be reached for comment.

"It will be difficult for it (the joint venture) to survive when the core banking commodities business closes down," one of the sources said.

Trading sources said that the joint venture's client business had not been active this year.

Credit Agricole and EDF Trading entered into a trading partnership in 2009, which was aimed at complementing the bank's energy products.

The partnership provides hedging products on European power, gas and global coal markets to clients.

EDF said at the time that "this partnership will be closely aligned with Credit Agricole's commodities business within its Capital Markets and Investment Banking division," and that EDF Trading would contribute to this partnership its physical trading expertise through the secondment of key personnel. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein and Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)