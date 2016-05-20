LONDON May 20 Europe's banks urged global
regulators on Friday to finalise new capital rules quickly and
said any attempt to raise requirements would backfire on the
economy.
"We do believe that we need clarity pretty quickly in Europe
on bank capital," European Banking Federation (EBF) Chief
Executive Wim Mijs told Reuters after an EBF board meeting.
The EBF said that remaining rules being finalised by the
global Basel Committee are the most onerous, pose a threat to
financing in the European economy, and may harm the competitive
position of European banks in the global market.
Weak profitability of banks is already a top concern for
European regulators.
Finance ministers from the Group of 20 economies agreed
earlier this year there should be no significant increase in
capital requirements on top of the Basel III capital rules
introduced after the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"I have seen no definition of the word significant. No
significant increase can mean anything. Any increase in capital
over Basel III would make us nervous," Mijs said.
Banks have labelled the final set of rules as Basel IV,
meaning a step change in requirements.
Stefan Ingves, chairman of the Basel Committee, told the
Reuters Regulation Summit this week there would be no
substantial capital increase in the banking system as a whole
once the rules have been completed by year end.
"There is no Basel IV," Bank of England Deputy Governor
Andrew Bailey told the summit.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Adrian Croft)