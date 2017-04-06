BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
BERLIN, April 6 Banks in Europe are much safer from shocks than they were in the past, but some legacy issues remain that need to be dealt with, Elke Koenig, who heads the Single Resolution Board (SRB), a bank crisis response body, said.
"There is still a long way to go," she told a banking conference on Thursday.
Consolidation, including across borders, could be one option, she said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.