BRUSSELS, April 3 The European Commission sees a
possible solution in the coming weeks on the bailout of two
small Italian banks from the Veneto region, a spokesman said on
Monday.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have applied to
receive state support using an exception to EU banking
liquidation rules that would allow public money to be injected
in the two lenders with a limited contribution from the banks'
creditors.
The Commission said it was in "constructive talks" with the
Italian authorities and the European Central Bank on the bailout
request.
"All players are sitting around a table with the objective
of coming to a common solution that is efficient, sustainable
and in the interest of financial stability," the spokesman said.
"We are confident that a solution on this basis can be found
in the coming weeks," he added.
