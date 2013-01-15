* Banks can start repaying LTRO cash at end of Jan
* BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Santander set to lead repayment
* Other banks could follow as a "show of strength"
* Some 80-300 bln euros seen repaid early this year
-analysts
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Jan 15 BNP Paribas,
Commerzbank and Santander are among a growing
number of banks wanting to repay emergency loans to the European
Central Bank to distinguish themselves from weaker rivals.
Some 200 billion euros or more is expected to be paid back
by European banks in the next few months, bankers and analysts
estimate, out of 1 trillion euros doled last year to ease a
funding crisis.
Banks can keep the loans for three years, but many see the
so-called LTRO loans as insurance they no longer need and they
can reduce their funding costs by repaying early.
Early repayment would be a badge of honour for banks anxious
to impress investors and rating agencies and distance themselves
from more cash-strapped rivals.
"We believe that big names could exit from the LTRO to send
a strong message to the market of their ability to get funding
in the market, rather than from the ECB," said Giuseppe
Maraffino, fixed income strategist at Barclays in London.
Most big banks are fine in terms of liquidity and some only
borrowed for precautionary reasons, he said.
The ECB's two LTROs, longer term refinancing operations,
were applauded for providing lifelines for Spanish and Italian
banks after their funding costs spiked.
Banks are allowed to start returning some or all of the cash
in weekly installments from Jan. 30 for the first 489 billion
euros and from Feb. 27 for the remaining 529 billion.
Germany's Commerzbank is the only bank to have publicly
disclosed its plans to pay back the 10 billion euros it took in
the first tranche this quarter.
France's BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit
Agricole, Germany's Deutsche Bank are all
considering paying some of their cash back, industry sources and
analysts have said.
They say Spain's Santander, BBVA and Caixabank
, Britain's HSBC, Lloyds, RBS
and Barclays and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and
Unicredit are also thinking about it.
Smaller banks are less able or willing to pay back, however.
More than 800 tapped the ECB for cash.
Some may try to match Sabadell, Spain's
fifth-biggest lender, which plans to pay back up to a fifth of
the 24 billion euros it took as a "symbolic sum", a source told
Reuters.
Although policymakers are keen for banks to pay back early
to avoid a huge repayment hump in 2015, there is a risk it could
highlight a two-tier market, and see a stigma return to banks
who are unable to pay back, bankers said.
200 BLN EUROS REPAID...OR MORE?
Thirteen of 25 money market traders polled by Reuters last
week predicted banks would repay at least 100 billion euros of
cash quickly, including four traders who expected more than 200
billion to be paid back.
James Longsdon, co-head of EMEA financial institutions at
Fitch ratings agency, said up to a third of the loans could be
repaid this year.
Analysts at Barclays expect about 200 billion euros will be
paid back by June with French banks accounting for 80 billion
euros, Spanish banks 30 billion, German banks 25 billion and
Belgian banks 15 billion. Italian banks could repay 40 billion
euros, although they may wait until after elections in late
February to do so, Barclays said.
Banks generally borrowed cash for three reasons: liquidity
insurance in case the euro zone crisis worsened; for a "carry
trade" to profit from buying higher yielding government bonds;
or to fund their loan book if they were struggling to access
cheap funding.
"The banks that pay it back are more likely to be those that
borrowed the money as an insurance policy against a eurozone
breakup now that risk has reduced," said Andrew Lim, analyst at
Espirito Santo.
Spanish and Italian banks tapped the lion's share of the
funding, estimated at around 260 billion euros each, and only
the major banks in those countries are expected to go for early
partial repayment.
Spain's BBVA, Caixabank and Sabadell and Italy's UniCredit,
plus Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas have sold bonds this year,
which could help their plans. SocGen has followed French peers
in selling floating-rate debt, which bankers said was a cheaper
replacement for the LTRO loans.
But funding is still costly for smaller banks and overall
issuance has not been remarkable. Europe's banks had raised $28
billion from unsecured debt up to Jan. 14, compared to $46
billion a year ago and well down from the levels seen in 2010
and 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bankers say even if 200 billion euros were repaid it would
not cut the amount of spare funding in the banking system enough
to push up borrowing costs on open markets.
Reuters calculations show there is about 600 billion euros
of "excess liquidity" sitting at euro zone banks,
and analysts say money market rates would only react if it
dropped below 200 billion.
While the ECB's action plan has been seen as a success in
guaranteeing no bank runs out of money, it has been less
efficient at boosting lending to companies and other domestic
borrowers, particularly in stressed economies such as Spain and
Italy.