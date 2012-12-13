BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
LONDON Dec 13 U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross said there was no shortage of opportunities to buy European banking assets after investing in a shell company he will use to pick up potential bargains.
Ross, founder of private equity firm WL Ross & Co, said on Thursday he will pay about 8 million pounds ($13 million) to buy up to 37.8 percent of NBNK, a shell company that was being wound up.
"Given the turmoil in financial services, very few companies can get access to public capital markets so we feel a company like NBNK that is listed and has supportive shareholders will be attractive for a number of companies," Ross told Reuters in an interview.
He said he would "cast the net wide" and did not have a specific deal in mind, adding: "Judging from the amount of inbound calls we have received already, I do not believe there will be a shortage of opportunities".
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.