LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - The European Commission is
considering an investigation into the way some southern
European countries treat deferred tax assets (DTAs), which could
end up hitting the capital ratios of banks from those
jurisdictions.
The possible probe stems from concerns that some peripheral
governments are creating an uneven playing field by guaranteeing
DTAs because they allow domestic banks to include those assets
in their core capital ratios.
The Commission confirmed earlier on Tuesday that it is
requesting information from Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain on
how they treat DTAs.
"We have been contacted by some stakeholders with enquiries,
including members of the parliament, so we have sent out letters
requesting information to those countries," a Commission
spokesperson said at a briefing in Brussels.
Another spokesperson at the Commission added that it would
take some time to form a view on whether DTA schemes constitute
state aid or not. She added that it was not a formal legal
investigation at this stage.
"Should we take a decision, we'll have to weigh a number of
factors including existing rules and financial stability, so
there are very complicated elements to take into consideration."
One of the key issues with DTAs is that they are accounted
as capital today, but only work in practice if banks are
profitable in future, RBS analysts wrote in a note.
"The trouble is that the most struggling banks are the ones
which have accumulated the most DTA capital over the years,"
they added.
A DCM banker at another bank thought that the Greek banks
could be among those worst affected: "DTAs represent 4.3%-5.1%
of their core capital. If you were to exclude this, the capital
position of those banks would be far, far worse."
In Spain for instance, a change of rules in 2013 allowing
deferred tax assets to be treated like tax credits backed by the
state was expected to boost domestic banks' capital by about
EUR30bn.
But ING analysts thought that a probe would ultimately have
a positive impact: "Although credit negative in the short term,
a probe could push the banks into collecting better quality
capital that would be credit positive in the longer term."
It would also form part of the drive to harmonise the
definition of capital across the EU.
MUTED REACTION
Market reaction so far appears to be muted, which bankers
attribute to the need for further clarification.
"From a technical point of view, this is very complex," the
DCM banker said. "Every jurisdiction has its own rules and has
had different rules in the past."
He was unsurprised by news of the potential probe, but
anticipated that the debate would run for a long time: "There
were already disclosures about DTAs. But we now need to work out
exactly which credits we're talking about."
Banks were allowed to count DTAs towards their core capital
ratio for centralised stress tests last year. But international
guidelines set out under the Basel III capital framework will
progressively cut those assets from banks' regulatory core tier
1 equity reserves.
A syndicate banker thought that the fallout from a potential
investigation would be limited given the progress made by
peripheral banks in shoring up their capital.
"If you look at the way they have been going through stress
tests and improving their capitalisation levels, I don't think
it will have a big impact," he said.
