LONDON Jan 18 From his idyllic farm in
Ireland's lush Wicklow Hills, Colin Hadden hatched a plan to
supply his lean, grass-fed speciality lamb to some of Dublin's
finest restaurants.
Over the last two years, his small business boomed, taking
on 15 people and opening a butcher shop and food hall. That was
before his bank halved his overdraft facility to 50,000 euros.
"They are literally making life impossible," said Hadden,
who has been forced to ask suppliers for loans and provide
credit to his restaurant customers, who are also suffering as EU
banks shrink and the debt crisis bites.
"They are acting as debt collectors rather than banks. They
are squeezing the life out of my business," Hadden told Reuters.
Hadden thinks his business, Ballyshonog Farm Foods, will
survive the next year but is less confident about the future.
"If you don't have credit you don't have a business," he said.
The pattern of banks withdrawing lines of credit, or
"deleveraging" in banking terms, is being repeated across
Ireland and Europe as well as further afield.
And it's not just the small firms that are scrambling.
Ballyshonog's hill farming may be a far cry from ship
building in the yards of Denmark or pumping gas in the deserts
of Qatar but small businesses and industrial conglomerates alike
are all feeling the pain as European banks cut off loans.
Danish shipping group Torm is in talks to avert
takeover as it struggles to reschedule $1.8 billion of bank
debt.
One week before Christmas a $10-billion Qatari gas project
had to find new lenders after big French banks that have worked
with Qatar for years turned their backs on the deal.
Such is the reality of a huge pullback around the world in
lending by Europe's banks in reaction to the debt crisis.
Deleveraging is wrenching the corporate world, threatening
auto, aviation and shipping industries, hurting trade and
project finance, and shaking up the financing landscape.
LENDING BINGE
The crisis has revealed the extent of the banks' decade-long
lending binge and exposed eye-watering levels of debt, as well
as a startlingly creaky financial system.
As a result, regulators are now insisting on tougher rules
and have demanded that banks hold more capital to protect their
balance sheets if things get worse.
The new rules have forced lenders to re-assess their clients
more rigorously and either tear up lending agreements completely
or attach higher costs to loans and funding.
Europe's banks are preparing to ditch up to 3 trillion euros
of loans in the next couple of years as they "deleverage" their
balance sheets, roughly 5-7 percent of those banks' assets.
As a result businesses must pay more to borrow money,
leaving some firms scrambling to stay afloat and increasing the
cost of their goods to consumers.
This is hitting Europe's economy hard, but may also derail
growth in Asia and recovery in the United States.
"At this point it looks like being very disruptive in the
short term ... the credit squeeze could be quite violent," said
Nicolas Veron, a senior fellow at Brussels think-tank Bruegel.
That squeeze means banks will retrench to their home markets
and fewer, safer clients at the expense of global trade. But it
also marks an opportunity for Japanese, U.S., Canadian and
Asia-focused banks to profit by picking up the slack.
FRENCH RETREAT
Those banks in worst trouble have been scaling back lending
for the last three years.
Troubled Royal Bank of Scotland has shed 600 billion
pounds of assets and scaled back its investment bank after
over-ambitious acquisitions left it close to collapse.
The retreat from lending was accelerated by France's big
banks -- some of whom had been the most aggressive lenders.
In the past six months BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale have scaled back many loan deals,
disappointing those trying to nurture or expand their business
out of recession, or seeking to tap into Asian growth.
In order to cut the demands on them to hold more capital,
these banks are cutting their risk-weighted assets -- a measure
of their real-world exposure to potential losses.
BNP and SocGen, Deutsche Bank and Barclays
, and Credit Suisse and UBS have all
said they plan to shed tens of billions of euros of assets to
deal with the financial chaos, and most of their peers are on a
similar path.
"Banks are retrenching in terms of where they are writing
business and where they are sourcing their funds," said James
Longsdon, co-head of EMEA financial institutions at credit
ratings agency Fitch.
He estimated European banks had shrunk their risk-weighted
assets by 2-3 percent last year. "That could certainly
accelerate," he said.
With no clear resolution in sight for the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis, and a record 725 billion euros of debt
due to mature this year, Europe's banks are likely to keep a
strict risk-free hold-down on funding requests.
Big banks must also meet tougher regulations from the
European Banking Authority by the end of June.
The EBA wants banks to hold a minimum 9 percent in
core capital, a measure of a bank's financial strength which
consists mainly of common stock and retained earnings. But with
an eye on the murky economic weather, investors want banks to
stash more protective capital than is strictly required.
If Europe's top banks were to aim for core capital of 10
percent, they would need to raise 180 billion euros, or cut
their risk-weighted assets by 1.5 trillion euros, according to
Reuters estimates. Based on an average risk-weighting of 50
percent per bank, that would mean 3 trillion euros being cut.
Lenders have several options at their disposal, including
raising equity, cutting dividends or pay, or selling assets.
RBS this week sold its aircraft leasing business for $7.3
billion to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and
has also offloaded a $6 billion portfolio of project finance
loans to Mitsubishi UFJ.
Many assets are proving hard to dispose of in an environment
where entrepreneurs are loathe to invest. Banks cannot afford to
sell at a loss so most are taking the option of shedding loans.
"The low hanging fruit has been plucked, now it's the harder
stuff," said one senior loans banker, explaining that banks are
now cutting the number of firms they will lend to, or scaling
back on loans, even to firms they have worked with for years.
EVERYBODY HURTS
Big French banks have in the past been known for bankrolling
project financing in the Middle East. But in late 2011 they were
not among the more than 20 firms who provided a $7.2 billion
loan for Qatar Petroleum's Barzan gas project.
A warning came in August that year when BNP and Commerzbank
refused to join 10 banks providing a $12-billion loan
to SABMiller, despite having a relationship with one of
the world's leading brewers, which operates on six continents.
More recently, Qatar Airways failed to attract its usual
European bankers to finance its purchase of two Boeing aircraft.
HSBC stepped in to complete its first financing deal
with the airline for five years.
Projects backed by wealthy Qatar or loans for investment
grade companies are finding other banks willing to step in, keen
to get a foothold with a potentially lucrative client for when
economic times improve.
But it will be increasingly hard for less stellar borrowers.
"Where a corporate has had a rocky couple of years and the
outlook still isn't that strong, those guys could struggle to
get refinancing," one banker in the Middle East said.
Banks are most keen to cut loose from projects denominated
in U.S. dollars, which have become much more expensive for them
to fund after American money market funds alarmed by the growing
European debt crisis severely cut back their lending.
This has serious implications for areas such as trade and
project finance and aviation and shipping, where European banks
like Deutsche Bank, BNP, UniCredit, Credit Agricole
, Commerzbank, ING and SocGen rank among the
top lenders, according to Thomson Reuters data.
There are also worries about the knock-on impact of the
banks shrinking their lending on other industries.
Some banks could quit auto financing completely. With
three-quarters of EU car sales dependent on bank credit, that
could leave carmakers needing to plug the funding gap themselves
or prepare for lower sales, analysts warn.
Indeed, Morgan Stanley analysts estimate auto demand suffers
badly in deleveraging markets, with demand for cars taking at
least 5-7 years to recover from pre-crisis levels.
ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE
The lending void left by European banks will not stay empty
for long, however. Stronger global banks and local lenders are
already stepping up to take advantage of the opportunity to grab
market share and set advantageous lending rates.
Data from Thomson Reuters LPC shows seismic shifts in the
ranks of global loan providers already.
Japan's megabanks on average have already trebled their
lending in 2011 as they sought growth outside a stagnant
domestic market and benefited from domestic economic conditions
to fund themselves relatively cheaply.
Mizuho Financial Group jumped to fifth spot from
11th in the global loans table and was joined by SMFG and
Mitsubishi UFJ in the top ten.
Lending by U.S. banks also jumped, and the top three spots
were filled by JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Citigroup.
All the European banks in the top 20 slipped down the
rankings, with the exception of Asia-focused HSBC.
Richard Meddings, finance director of Standard Chartered
, told Reuters last month he expected to win market
share and reprice business at a higher level as a result of
aggressive deleveraging by Western banks.
But the stronger banks will be choosy and deploy capital
where it gets them a new area or client, and bosses want to see
hard evidence it will create a lucrative new relationship.
Japanese banks stepped in to lend to Russia's Gazprom
when French lenders recently retreated, bankers said.
Japan is dependent on Russian LNG exports and has an eye on
potential projects in Russia's Pacific regions where project
financing may be needed.
Indian, Chinese and Korean banks are not aggressively
chasing deals, but are stepping in on loans where they have a
trading link to the company or country.
Others capital providers could also step in, such as private
equity firms which are cash-rich and have more than $700 billion
to deploy, according to data provider Preqin.
Companies are also expected to turn more to bond markets for
their cash, shifting closer to the U.S. market model where
companies rely more on raising debt and less on bank loans.
Demonstrating the search for alternatives, Italian power
company Edipower said two days before Christmas that it would go
to its shareholders to refinance a 1 billion euro loan, after
failing to renew the loan with banks on attractive terms.
EIGHT YEARS OF PAIN?
How widespread the impact of deleveraging on the recovery of
the industrialised world will be, and how long it will last,
draws contrasting views.
Politicians are talking tough about limiting the pain of
emerging from recession by telling banks to slow the process of
deleveraging, but their influence may just limit how far banks
reduce domestic lending and not their overseas retreat.
Germany's Commerzbank has already said it will only lend in
its home market and Poland.
Politicians and governments will also be caught in the
squeeze, as banks sell their sovereign debt, hardly helping
confidence in the euro zone's economic stability.
Banks cut their net exposure to the sovereign debt of
Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain by 50 billion euros
in the first nine months of last year, according to bank
disclosures.
And there are warnings that the process has only just begun
and will be more severe than past credit crunches -- such as in
the United States, Sweden, Hong Kong and Japan -- which have
typically led to a 6-7 year decline in lending.
The problem for Europe is that banks, governments and
households are all cutting back at the same time, after a jump
in public and private indebtedness since the mid-1980s.
"It will be long and drawn out ... it looks like being an
eight year process at least," said Andrew Lim, analyst at
Espirito Santo.