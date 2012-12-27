* Shares effectively worthless after negative valuation
* Irish case sets precedent for preservation of small stake
* Holders in some Europe banks avoided full nationalisation
By Laura Noonan
DUBLIN, Dec 27 Investors in Spain's embattled
Bankia can take some comfort from the prior experience
of shareholders at Ireland's largest retail bank, Allied Irish
Banks.
Bankia now has a negative equity value of 4.2 billion euros
($5.6 billion), according to Spain's bank rescue vehicle, which
means the shares are essentially worthless.
But the previous treatment of AIB's shareholders suggests
Spain is likely to be successful in convincing the European
Union to allow Bankia's existing shareholders to retain a tiny
stake in the recapitalised, and newly valuable bank.
In typical corporate rescues, shareholders suffer a total
wipeout before any bondholders are touched.
AIB's shareholders were able to cling to a 0.2 percent
interest, however, because its 20.7 billion euro
recapitalisation included a 6.1 billion euro "capital
contribution" that didn't have any dilutive impact on
shareholders.
The measure got through Europe's state aid rules because the
shareholders' interest was marginal, and the solution avoided
the complexities of full-on nationalization, a source familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
By not nationalizing AIB, the deal meant it remained listed
on the Irish stock exchange and continues to report financial
results in the same way as other listed companies, making the
job of eventually finding new investors easier.
Similar reasoning is likely to be employed by the Spanish in
convincing the European Commission to allow Bankia's largely
retail shareholder base to retain some ownership.
A spokesman for the European Commission's competition
directorate declined to comment on the Bankia case on the basis
that a decision on the bank's shareholders had not yet been made
public.
ITALY, GREECE, BELGIUM CASES
In Italy, shareholders in the country's third-biggest bank,
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, have avoided any dilution
in the institution's recently approved 3.9 billion euro
recapitalisation, because the capital was injected in the form
of debt instruments rather than equity.
In Greece, the 18 billion euro recapitalisation shared by
its four biggest banks over the summer did not dilute
shareholders because it was structured as a bridging measure,
which did not grant the state any regular shares.
The EC approved the temporary measures for Alpha Bank
, the National Bank of Greece, EFG Eurobank
and Piraeus Bank but noted its reservations.
"While such an arrangement could be acceptable as a
temporary measure to give some time to find private investors,
it would not comply with the remuneration and burden-sharing
principles under state aid rules if the bridge recapitalisation
were to last over a protracted period," the EC noted in a letter
sent to Greece over the summer and published on Nov. 21.
Greece is in the midst of a more permanent banking rescue,
which could result in nationalisations in 2013 if the banks
cannot convince investors to stump up fresh cash.
Elsewhere in Europe, other shareholders have suffered the
obliteration that usually comes with nationalisation.
Shareholders in Ireland's Anglo Irish Bank, whose equity
value peaked at 13 billion euros in May 2007, were left with
nothing following the bank's 4 billion euro recapitalisation and
immediate nationalisation in January 2009.
The wipeout was announced less than a month after a plan
that would have recapitalised Anglo to the tune of just 1.5
billion euros, which have left shareholders with some of their
equity intact.
The government said the stronger measures were needed,
because Anglo's position had "progressively weakened" after
revelations of "unacceptable corporate governance practices".
The bank had artificially boosted its customer deposits by more
than 7 billion euros by putting money on deposit with another
Irish bank and having that bank re-deposit the cash with Anglo.
Anglo ultimately needed another 25.3 billion euros of state
money, on top of the initial 4 billion euros.
On the Franco-Belgian front, investors in ailing Dexia
voted last week to accept the near-nationalisation of
their group when it gets its next 5.5 billion euros of rescue
money.
The shareholders were faced with choosing between having
their collective ownership diluted to just 1.9 percent of the
bank (from their current 30.4 percent) or acquiescing to the
immediate liquidation of the bank.
Geert Lenssens, a lawyer who represents a number of minority
shareholders, described it as "a choice between syphilis and
gonorrhoea, between the guillotine and the electric chair,
between the plague and cholera".