LONDON, Aug 1 (IFR) - Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale fared less well than many of their rivals in a European stress test of their health, showing the pain of being designated a global systemically important bank, or G-SIB.

The trio were among a group of banks that analysts pinpointed as having less room for comfort than expected following the health check, in terms of either capital or leverage.

There was no pass/fail mark for the 51 banks tested by the European Banking Authority.

Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Sienna was shown to have a negative capital position under the stressed scenario. It had been expected to come up short, and before the results it unveiled a sale of non-performing loans and plans to raise 5bn from a capital raising.

Analysts said there were no major shocks in the test results released late on Friday, but red flags were raised over a handful of firms with capital markets businesses, including Barclays and Deutsche.

Banks were tested on how they would fare under a severe recession going out to 2018. Most analysts were looking for banks to hold above a minimum common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) of 5.5%, plus any G-SIB buffer the biggest banks are expected to hold. There are 13 EU banks designated as G-SIBs, which have to hold an extra 1%-2.5% of capital.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jernej Omahen said Barclays, Deutsche and Societe Generale all performed badly under his assessment, and as a result supervisors could be encouraging them to continue to build capital.

"Our hurdles, overlaying EBA's post-stress ratios, highlight the importance of the G-SIB buffers, in the context of capital optionality," Omahen said.

Barclays' CET1 ratio fell to 7.3% under the 2018 stressed scenario, on a fully loaded basis. That is below what analysts consider to be its "benchmark" ratio of 7.5%, including its G-SIB buffer of 200bp.

Deutsche's stressed CET1 ratio came in at 7.8%, only just above its benchmark of 7.5%, also including 200bp of G-SIB buffer. "At one level, this simply tells us what the market already knows - that DB has plenty of challenges to building capital," said Alvaro Serrano, analyst at Morgan Stanley, in a research note.

SG's CET1 ratio fell to 7.5% in a stressed scenario. More significantly, its leverage ratio came in a 2.9%, below the 3% level regulators typically require.

Deutsche Bank's and Commerzbank's leverage ratios also fell to 3%.

UniCredit came out with a stressed CET1 ratio of 7.1%, which analysts said was another "weak pass" compared with its benchmark of 6.5%, which includes a G-SIB buffer of 100bp.

"With a new CEO just appointed and the tight results of the stress tests, we see risks around a potential capital raise increasing in the coming months/quarters, after the CEO has had time to get up to speed," Serrano said.

Analysts said some banks were hurt by the methodology of the test, which was based on a static balance sheet at the end of 2015. That meant Barclays' sales of assets in Africa and other non-core businesses was not taken into account, for example. Nor were asset sales by HSBC and planned disposals by UniCredit.

The EBA test is also seen as less important as a capital planning tool for UK banks, who are affected more by the Bank of England's stress test at the end of this year.

Overall, the tests showed European banks have significantly strengthened their capital since the 2008/09 financial crisis. At the end of 2015, banks had an average CET1 ratio of 13.2%. That was 20bp higher than the banks tested in 2014 and 400bp higher than in 2011. Under the stressed scenario, banks saw their CET1 ratios fall by 340bp on average to 9.2%.

The impact from an adverse scenario was mainly driven by credit risk losses of 349bn. For the first time, the EBA included the impact of fines and other conduct costs, which it estimated at 71bn across the banks. (Reporting by Steve Slater)