FRANKFURT/MADRID, March 12
operating in the United States face an expensive challenge to
meet tough standards set by regulators after both Santander
and Deutsche Bank flunked a healthcheck and
were told to improve systems and controls.
Spain's Santander failed the Federal Reserve's "stress test"
for the second consecutive year and Deutsche Bank failed at the
first time of asking, due to weaknesses in their capital
planning processes.
The setback could limit dividend payments the U.S. arms can
make to parent groups, but its main impact is likely to jolt
banks into beefing up areas such as internal controls and risk
identification and management - potentially spending hundreds of
millions of dollars to do so.
"This capital planning is not just for now, it's for the
future. It's looking more at their sustainable business model
and over time how they define the process and make it
documented," said Sven Ludwig, senior vice president of risk and
analytics for EMEA at software and technology services firm
SunGard.
The failures will also fire warning shots across other
foreign banks which are expected to undergo the annual
examination in coming years, including Credit Suisse,
Barclays and UBS.
U.S. regulators have toughened rules on overseas banks to
make sure their American operations have enough capital to
withstand a problem there. The stress tests also aim to ensure
foreign banks are as well-run as domestic ones.
Both Deutsche and Santander were already having problems in
their U.S. businesses, although both were deemed to hold enough
capital by the Fed.
Deutsche Bank, which competes head-to-head on Wall Street
with the likes of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, is
investing $1 billion over four years to improve its U.S.
internal reporting and controls.
Last year the New York Fed found serious problems in its
U.S. operations, including shoddy financial reporting, weak
technology and inadequate auditing and oversight, sources have
said.
The bank said it has hired 500 staff to address weaknesses
in U.S. financial reporting and hired Elizabeth Ford from
Goldman Sachs as head of compliance in the Americas.
Santander is trying to clean up its U.S. operations under
one holding company, including centralising risk controls and
systems, but that could take several years. It inherited some
problems from Sovereign, which came under its control in 2009
after a string of acquisitions.
New Santander boss Ana Botin has shaken up management there
and appointed former JPMorgan executive Scott Powell as CEO of
the U.S. holding company two weeks ago.
Santander is spending about $170 million a year to address
the issues and has hired about 500-600 people to deal with
compliance and risk management in the past 18 months.
"This clearly means that Santander Holdings USA still has a
lot of work to do and the progress achieved has been scarce,"
analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said in a note to clients.
The U.S. stress tests differ substantially from tests
carried out by European regulators. The Fed assesses a bank's
future earnings, strategy and dividend plans and whether systems
can identify and prepare for risks - and will force lenders to
change if it doesn't like the plans.
Bankers have said the U.S. tests can be more difficult
because there is not a clear checklist to pass and it is not
always made clear why a bank may have failed.
