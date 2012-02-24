Feb 24 U.S. regulators closed two small banks on Friday, bringing the total number of closures this year to 11.

Central Bank of Georgia of Ellaville, Georgia was closed with about $278.9 million in assets and $266.6 million in deposits, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said in a statement.

Ameris Bank of Moultrie, Georgia will assume the failed bank's deposits, the FDIC said.

Also shut down was Home Savings of America, of Little Falls, Minnesota. The FDIC said it could not find another bank to take over its operations, and will mail checks to its customers for the amount of their insured money.

The Minnesota bank, which also had three branches in California, had $434.1 million in total assets and $432.2 million in total deposits at Dec 31, 2011.

The pace of bank failures is slowing as the economy recovers. Most of the banks that have failed so far this year have been community banks.

Next week the FDIC will provide its latest quarterly report on the health of the banking industry.