Feb 24 U.S. regulators closed two small
banks on Friday, bringing the total number of closures this year
to 11.
Central Bank of Georgia of Ellaville, Georgia was closed
with about $278.9 million in assets and $266.6 million in
deposits, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said in a
statement.
Ameris Bank of Moultrie, Georgia will assume the
failed bank's deposits, the FDIC said.
Also shut down was Home Savings of America, of Little Falls,
Minnesota. The FDIC said it could not find another bank to take
over its operations, and will mail checks to its customers for
the amount of their insured money.
The Minnesota bank, which also had three branches in
California, had $434.1 million in total assets and $432.2
million in total deposits at Dec 31, 2011.
The pace of bank failures is slowing as the economy
recovers. Most of the banks that have failed so far this year
have been community banks.
Next week the FDIC will provide its latest quarterly report
on the health of the banking industry.