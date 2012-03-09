WASHINGTON, March 9 Regulators closed a small community bank in Chicago on Friday, bringing the total number of failures this year to 13.

New City Bank had $71.2 million in total assets and $72.4 million in total deposits as of Dec. 31, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a release.

The FDIC, which was appointed as receiver, said it could not find another bank to take over the small bank's operations, and will mail checks to its customers for the amount of their insured money.

In 2010 157 banks with $92.1 billion in total assets failed while in 2011, 92 institutions with $34.9 billion in total assets were closed.

FDIC acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg has said that a big focus for his agency this year will be examining the state of community banking industry and what can be done to help small lenders.