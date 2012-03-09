WASHINGTON, March 9 Regulators closed a
small community bank in Chicago on Friday, bringing the total
number of failures this year to 13.
New City Bank had $71.2 million in total assets and $72.4
million in total deposits as of Dec. 31, the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation said in a release.
The FDIC, which was appointed as receiver, said it could not
find another bank to take over the small bank's operations, and
will mail checks to its customers for the amount of their
insured money.
In 2010 157 banks with $92.1 billion in total assets failed
while in 2011, 92 institutions with $34.9 billion in total
assets were closed.
FDIC acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg has said that a big
focus for his agency this year will be examining the state of
community banking industry and what can be done to help small
lenders.