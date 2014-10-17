By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 17 Banks' reliance on poor risk
models is among the problems the Federal Reserve found in its
health check of the largest U.S. financial institutions, as the
Fed explained for the first time on Friday what it thinks of
this year's industry submissions.
The Fed's list of flaws that come with banks' disclosures
for the so-called stress test show that while progress has been
made, the two sides are still a ways off in their expectations.
"(Banks) should not rely on weak or poorly specified
models," the Fed said in a set of instructions for the next
round of the tests, which will take place in 2015.
Banks made assumptions that weren't always well documented
or supported, did only cursory validation checks in some cases,
and made assumptions without knowing if they were doable, the
Fed said in its statement.
The annual exam on the 30 largest financial institutions
operating in the U.S. is seen as a critical part of the
government's ability to ensure that individual banks are
prepared to withstand the next financial crisis.
Failure to pass can come with major consequences.
The Fed this year rejected Citigroup's capital plan, a
key part of the stress test, which meant the U.S. bank was
prohibited from proceeding with a $6.4 billion share buyback and
a dividend boost. Bank of America had to redo its
capital plan after errors in calculating capital ratios.
Global regulators reporting to the Financial Stability
Board, a group of regulators of the G20 economies, highlighted
poor data quality as a major concern in January, telling
countries improving should be a top priority.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo has condemned the latitude that
international capital rules known as Basel III give banks to use
their own models, and wants to rely more on the stress tests,
the Fed's own yardstick of bank health.
"One of the most common issues across firms is unclear or
unsubstantiated assumptions," the Fed said. "Loan and
deposit pricing assumptions were, in many instances,
not well documented nor adequately supported."
It was the first time the Fed made public its concerns with
this year's stress tests, which were introduced after the
2007-09 crisis to reduce the risk that taxpayers would again
have to spend billions to bail out Wall Street.
Any U.S. bank, or unit of an overseas bank, with total
assets of more than $50 billion on its books automatically has
to take part in the exercise, in which 30 banks participated
last year. This year, a unit of Deutsche Bank would
join the group for the first time, the Fed said.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)